Special offerings, themed days announced

Rides were spaced out all over the fairgrounds to delight and entice kids of all ages during the 2021 edition. The 2022 fair kicks off on Thursday.

RALEIGH — The 2022 N.C. State Fair kicks off on Thursday, and will continue to offer several special days to attract fairgoers to the grounds. This year’s fair will extend from Oct. 13-23 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

“We hope fairgoers will mark their calendars for these four special days at the N.C. State Fair,” said fair manager Kent Yelverton. “The distinct programs and opportunities offered set apart each day, and each one is an opportunity to recognize and honor many North Carolinians as well as give back to the people of our state.”

With “Primetime with the Pack” scheduled on opening day, Thursday, Oct. 13, students with an N.C. State ID will get admission for $8 that day. The discounted rate offers an incentive for students to enjoy the fair on Thursday, before heading to PNC Arena for N.C. State University’s “Primetime with the Pack” – the annual preseason event for men’s and women’s basketball. The Wolfline will change routes that day to allow students to take the bus transportation to the fairgrounds or directly to PNC Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m. Getting to the fair Thursday afternoon and then walking to the arena will be a good way for Wolfpack students and fans to avoid the fair traffic on their way to the event.

The popular accessABILITY Day makes its return Sunday, Oct. 16. Presented by Bandwidth, the day offers visitors a calmer fair experience from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rides, games and vendors will operate without lights or music. There will also be a “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone,” inclusive competitions and noise-cancelling headphones available.

“Bandwidth is proud once again to support accessABILITY Day and give everyone the opportunity to experience the fun of the Fair,” said David Morken, Bandwidth’s Chief Executive Officer. “It’s the perfect complement to our mission of connecting people.”

Senior Citizens’ Day is Tuesday, Oct. 18, when anyone aged 65 and up gets free admission. Breakfast biscuits will be available at Dorton Arena at 9 a.m., along with a program including music and comments from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler at 10 a.m. at the Waterfall Stage.

Military Appreciation Day follows on Wednesday, Oct. 19. A special tractor parade kicks off at 10 a.m. followed by a program honoring the military on the Waterfall Stage at 10:45 a.m. Music from the 440th Army Band will continue throughout the day on the stage.

In addition to Military Day, active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, guardsmen and their dependents (ages 13-64) receive a daily military discount of 38% on gate admission, making admission $8.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is Thursday, Oct. 20. Fairgoers who bring six cans of food to any gate will get in free. Since 1993, donations have added up to more than 5.8 million pounds of food for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“Addressing food insecurity is a key priority for our company, and we are honored to partner with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the N.C. State Fair again this year to fight hunger,” said Steve Evans, Director of Community Affairs for Smithfield Foods. “Last year, Smithfield’s donation of 500,000 servings of protein contributed to more than 313,000 pounds of food collected for this event, the equivalent of 261,000 meals for those facing hunger in North Carolina. We look forward to having an equally big impact again this year, and encourage everyone to join us in this important cause.”

For more information on the features of “accessABILITY Day,” the other special days, the discounts mentioned above and other discounts, click the “Visitor Info” tab on ncstatefair.org and scroll to “Discounts & Special Days.”

The 2022 N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, with free entertainment, a plethora of rides and games, thousands of animals, family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org