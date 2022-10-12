Management of horses, farms, and facilities can be very broad and complex. Sometimes, it’s hard to know where to turn for support, information, and resources. Fortunately, in North Carolina, we have Cooperative Extension and the NC Horse Council, both dedicated to supporting our horse industry!

Did you know there are currently 36 equine publications available online through NC State Extension? You can access these research based documents through any of our 101 Extension Centers in North Carolina, or online by visiting the NC State Extension website at www.ces.ncsu.edu. From this site, you can visit any of our Extension Centers or select “topics” in the top right toolbar and find more resources than you’d imagine! Alternatively, go directly to our NC State Extension Publications page at https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/ and search for “equine”.

While on the Cooperative Extension site, you can find your local county Extension Center and ag agents, who are a tremendous resource for your management questions, whether they are animal science related, land, farm and forage management, and otherwise. For youth programs, our 4-H and livestock agents can help out. Be sure to connect with your county Extension staff and let us know how we can assist.

The North Carolina Horse Council is another amazing resource for the horse industry. Visit their website at: https://nchorsecouncil.com/. Did you know that 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the NCHC and they are celebrating by offering a lifetime membership to horse owners for $100? Be sure to check out the many resources offered by this amazing organization, including but not limited to the following:

• Equine Business Directory

• Many resources and documents to download

• Farm liability signs

• Grant opportunities and scholarships for organizations and individuals

• Trail resources through “Ride NC”

• Liability insurance

• Legislative support and representation

• Emergency preparedness

• Horse owner assistance vouchers (safety net, euthanasia, and gelding)

Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected]