Magnate grew small operation into behemoth, but kept family roots

Bill and Marsha Prestage at the IADG Iowa Venture Awards in 2018, where Prestage Foods of Iowa was honored.

An agribusiness pioneer in Sampson, whose impact and legacy reaches beyond the bounds of this county and state, Bill Prestage’s name was synonymous with farming and pork and turkey production, a man who alongside his family, built a national behemoth from its meager origins in Harrells. Prestage passed away on Tuesday, the news of his death rocking the Sampson County community and an agriculture industry that bears his indelible mark over a lifetime of family farming.

The company released a statement via social media Tuesday afternoon.

“We at Prestage Farms and Prestage Foods are deeply saddened to convey that our founder and president Bill Prestage passed away October 10,” the statement read. “While Mr. Prestage’s accomplishments were significant and his contributions to agribusiness far reaching, it was his drive, passion, and great love for his family and employees that inspired us every day. He will be deeply missed, but we will continue his good work in honor of him.

“On behalf of the entire Prestage team of employees across our family of companies, we extend our deepest sympathies and love to co-founder and loving wife, Marsha Prestage, and the entire Prestage family,” the statement concluded.

Arrangements by Royal-Hall Funeral Home were forthcoming.

Bill and Marsha Prestage founded Prestage Farms in 1983. They bought the Swift turkey operation and feed mill in Harrells, starting with 22 employees and 18 growers. Some four decades on, the company has 2,700 employees and contracts with approximately 500 farm families in seven states. There are about 300 farm families and 850 employees in North Carolina alone.

Prestage Farms produced about eight million pounds of turkey and 600,000 pounds of pork in its first year of operations. Now, the major food company produces over a billion pounds of meat per year with operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma and a turkey processing division, Prestage Foods of N.C. An addition to the family of companies, Prestage Foods of Iowa, a state-of-the-art hog harvest plant, opened a few years back.

Over the years, Prestage became synonymous in North Carolina with turkeys and hogs. That name recognition extended across the nation, with the gargantuan, state-of-the-art venture in the heart of the Midwest standing as a beacon to the expanding footprint of the largest family-owned pork producer in the United States.

The North Carolina Pork Council released a statement acknowledging Prestage’s passing and the massive contributions he made to the industry during his lifetime.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the greater Prestage family after the passing of the company’s founder, Bill Prestage,” the statement read. “Inducted into the NC Pork Council Hall of Fame in 2005, Mr. Prestage was true leader in the pork industry – not just here in North Carolina, but around the country. He was actively involved in the industry until the time of his death and the loss of his wisdom and leadership will be felt deeply. We will be forever grateful for Mr. Prestage’s contributions to North Carolina’s pork industry.”

Clinton-based Prestage Farms is still owned and operated by the Prestage family, which includes Bill and Marsha’s sons, Scott, John and Ron. Bill Prestage was always the first to attest that his family was an extended one, one that included his employees.

They are essential and their dedication, knowledge and attention to detail is at the heart of daily operations and success, Prestage would often say.

“Be fair to your employees, your growers, your colleagues, and your neighbors,” Prestage once said. “Don’t just follow the rules, exceed the rules. Do business with good people, make sure every business deal is beneficial for all parties involved, and above all, be competitive in everything you do.”

Prestage actually began his agriculture career in 1960 with Central Soya as a salesman of animal feed products. A relationship with one of his customers, Ottis Carroll, developed into a business opportunity, and in 1967 the two became business partners in what would become known as Carroll’s Foods, located in Warsaw.

The turkey production business they began together pioneered new and innovative production practices such as moving the birds inside to better control their environment and provide optimum growth opportunities. Contract production, centralized acquisition of supplies, feed ingredients, genetic breeding, medications, veterinary services, transportation, and management support all worked together to complete a vertical integration package.

Bill Prestage perfected this new way of growing turkeys and then carried these practices into pork production, with Prestage’s first sow agreement agreed upon on the hood of his car with a handshake.

After the passing of Carroll, Prestage sold his interest in Carroll’s Foods to the Carroll family and formed his own company, Prestage Farms, with his wife Marsha and their sons. And the rest, as they say, is history.