Saturday’s annual Square Fair was a fitting 200th birthday celebration for the City of Clinton, whose yearlong bicentennial observance culminated with the annual fall festival. There, a sizable gift was unveiled that will stand in the downtown for years to come.

The City of Clinton’s bicentennial was memorialized by the dedication of a 16-foot clock at the corner of Main and Lisbon streets, a gift from the local Rotary clubs, including the Clinton Rotary Club, chartered in 1923, and the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, chartered in 1986. It is a standing pedestrian clock with a turn-of-the-century look, the dedication of which kicked off a day of activities, live entertainment and plenty of food, vendors and exhibitors stationed in and around the downtown.

“We hope that it stands as an enduring symbol of the peace, goodwill and friendship that embodies Rotary and the City of Clinton,” said Nancy Carr, district governor for the 50 clubs across 15 counties that comprise Rotary District 7730.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said it was more than just a clock. It was a symbol of endurance, of perseverance, and the time that still lies ahead for Clinton and Sampson County.

“On behalf of the City of Clinton, I want to say thank you for this great monument,” said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. “It means more than just a monument in downtown Clinton. It means that we’ve all come together, which we have here today, after 200 years. This means more than just this (monument) to us. This is, in my mind, a rebirth and a statement that this is just the beginning for this town.”

Along with the Rotary clock dedication, the city is expected to bury a time capsule, to be opened at its 300th year anniversary in the year 2122. That will take place later this year, said Kay Raynor of the Sampson County History Museum.

Carr said Clinton is fortunate to have two “exemplary Rotary clubs.”

Rotary is an international service organization of more than 1.4 million people whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world, Carr stated.

“Our motto is ‘Service Above Self’ and we pride ourselves on ‘doing good in the world’ and our community while building a strong network of fellowship,” said Carr, who noted that the local Rotary clubs work to impact lives of others through elementary school literacy programs, dictionaries for third graders, leadership programs for junior high school students, programs to fight food insecurity and more.

“With this spirit of community and service, we are privileged to be part of our city’s bicentennial commemoration,” Carr remarked. “This is truly a collaborative effort which demonstrates our community’s pride in our city and its rich history.”

She thanked many who had a hand in bringing the clock installation and dedication to fruition, including Chris Medlin and the Clinton City Public Works Department for site preparation and installation and Ann Oliver of Ann’s Sew and Vac for constructing the drape. Additionally, Chandee and Danny Champion of Champion Seemless Gutter helped drape the clock and Master Gardeners Ann Butler and Rhonda Canady were responsible for the beautiful plantings surrounding the clock.

“Finally, thank you to the Rotary Clock Committee for all your time and hard work to bring this vision into reality,” said Carr. “We can only imagine the many hours involved in the design, manufacturing and purchasing logistics of this project.”

Carr invited Dr. Ken Benton of the Rotary Club of Clinton-Sampson and Dempsey Craig of the Rotary Club of Clinton to join her, each offering comments on Rotary’s mission and how special it was to see the clock erected in Sampson’s seat.

Starling, holding his “history book,” said historical occasions did not happen often, so it was important to recognize milestones when they did occur.

“We rarely make history,” the mayor said, “we just live daily events.”

In 1892, he said, reading from the large black Sampson County yearbook bearing a large gold seal, there was “a great fire” in downtown Clinton. Another “great fire” followed in 1894.

“I truly believe that we will look at this, and see that this town has not only survived, but thrived, and it is my goal and it is my hope that that young person in that stroller right there wants to come back to Clinton and can find a job so that they come back,” said Starling, addressing the audience at Saturday’s Square Fair.

The mayor noted the synergy that exists within the City of Clinton now, which he said has endured over the years. He pointed to political signs scattered around the fair during this time of midterm elections, referring again to the history book.

“In 1895, one of the hottest political issues was the number of hogs wallowing about the streets and sidewalks in Clinton. Hogs in pens were permissible but many felt that to turn them out and scavenge for food around town. There was lots of acorns and garbage around the courthouse square, and there were also snakes slithering around Cattail and Dollar Branch at the bottom of the hill.”

The issue drew laughs from the audience, which Starling said offered perspective for how small some issues can seems in the grand scheme of existence — for Clinton, those early years have turned into decades, and those decades have turned into centuries.

“We love each of you,” said Starling, “I thank each of you, I love each of you; y’all all love each other, and whatever issues we have, we’re going to work through it. We will survive and we will thrive.”

