Domestic Violence Vigil held in Clinton

U Care Board of Director members Denise Daughtry, left, and Joyce Sampson, right, light their candles with one of their fellow supporters during the annual Domestic Violence Vigil. It was held Monday night at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Each table was filled with light as those who came to support the annual Domestic Violence Vigil held their lit candles in honor of all those who are and were victims of domestic violence.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope was one of the guest speakers. He’s been involved with U Care for most his career and gave an empowering speech on the state of domestic violence in Sampson County and much more.

U Care Board Chair Perry Solice during one of his moments at the podium as emcee during the annual Domestic Violence Vigil.

A night for honoring and remembrance was held Monday at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Members from the church, U Care and community each gathered there for a singular purpose — the annual candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence.

As those in attendance sat around the tables they listed in as guest speaker Capt. Eric Pope of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, who spoke on U Care in Sampson County, a shelter and advocacy center for domestic violence victims.

“We’ve come a long way and I first started getting involved with U Care in 1996,” he said. “I started working with Pam and back then I was with the Clinton Police Department as a sergeant. We started out at the old Clinton Police Department which is the current location of U Care. With the limited resources that we had the community came together to form an organization that has really taken hold over the years and now here we are in 2022 still going strong.”

“U Care maybe experiencing a changing of the guard, unexpectedly, but I think it’s a good organization that has maintained its roots.”

Pope’s mention about changing of the guard was in reference to the unfortunate passing of Pam Gonzalez. Gonzalez was the previous executive director at U Care and was an unyielding advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. She passed in July of this year at 64.

As Pope’s speech continued, he covered a topic of great significance happening in Sampson County — it involves our youth.

“The issues at hand for domestic violence have maintained the status quo, so to speak,” he said. “As you know, we’d always like to see a dip, but unfortunately, one of the things that we’ve seen spiking has been in child sexual assault. It’s to the point that we’ve added a separate unit over the years that focuses on child sexual assault.”

While sexual assault against children is steadily on the rise, Pope did note they’ve received funding to further combat the horrendous issue.

“This past year, we received funding through the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association for enhanced technical capability to help prevent crimes against children which ultimately leads to sexual exploitation of children. “We secured around $76,000 which has been used to improve our computer technology and programs to help aid in investigations involving sexual exploitation against our children.”

“This is a sad thing though, isn’t it? Did you ever think that we’d be in a situation where our youngest victims would be so easily taken advantage of — it’s a sad state of affairs. The investigators and officers we have working those cases, it’s taken a toll on them,” Pope said. “The things they’re seeing and are forced to review, it’s disheartening that we as a society have come to this point that we have to worry about our children day in and day out.”

Pope then posed the question on what to do about child sexual assault and how to prevent it, his thoughts leaning toward society tackling it together.

“How do we deal with this? Do we continue to pump dollars into investigation, prosecution and incarceration?” he offered. “Maybe, but at some point in time, we’ve got to work on being effective in what we’re doing. It’s not a law enforcement problem. It’s a societal problem. If society as a whole can make a decision to deal with it we can learn to take intervention action, education action and remember to never give in.”

This was also one of the many reasons Pope stated that the continued support and growth of U Care is needed now more than ever.

“I’ve seen a lot of things transpire over the years in Sampson County that I never thought I would,” he said. “Some of the grotesque scenes that we’ve had involving domestic violence homicide are very impactful in a lot of ways and I hope no one ever has to go through that.”

“I think that the good folks that support U Care who strive to make sure U Care functions are needed now more than ever so that they can help battle these problems,” he added.

“Sampson County is very fortunate to have individuals and groups that are willing to come together and put together a plan to battle back against these our toughest issues,” Pope continued. “We have a program in the state of North Carolina that’s second to none. We’ve helped other counties establish programs, to train those programs and all that came from Sampson County.”

“I don’t want to see that frame die out so I asked all to support U Care and it’s Board of Directors so they can maintain their progressive charge in all they’re doing.”

For any who need help or that know someone who should seek help, call 910-596-0931 for U Care’s 24-Hour Hotline.

