Renewed grassroots pursuit leads to $13M grant

Ivanhoe native Ed Gillim takes a photo with Gov. Roy Cooper. Gillim was one of the community leaders who helped spearhead the grassroots effort to obtain the $13 million grant.

IVANHOE — A $13 million grant award and a visit from the governor has brought a wealth of much-awaited attention to the town, whose residents are awash in self-professed feelings of accomplishment and appreciation for the significant milestone for Sampson’s water system and service to the southern end of the county.

“We accomplished what couldn’t be done in over two decades in about seven months,” said resident Ed Gillim, one of those who led the grassroots charge.

Governor Roy Cooper, along with Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ), came to;ast week visited the Judy Memorial Family Center in Ivanhoe. A $13 million grant award that will bring the development of a new water system to provide potable water service to the area.

“All North Carolinians deserve safe and clean drinking water,” Cooper stated. “This investment will help families and business owners in Ivanhoe have confidence that this community will continue to grow and thrive.”

“DEQ created a funding opportunity, but it was the residents of Ivanhoe who saw how this grant could change their lives and organized to petition the county to apply,” Biser added. “This is a terrific example of the community and the county working together to achieve transformative change.”

Currently, Ivanhoe does not have a water distribution system. This state grant investment, announced in August, will provide Sampson County with $13,283,000 to design and construct a new public water supply system in the Ivanhoe area. The water supply system will create 40 miles of new water lines, connect over 350 homes and includes the connection fees for each home.

“One of the reasons I wanted to serve as a county commissioner is to do my part to address the great needs of small communities such as Ivanhoe,” said Commissioner Lethia Lee. “We are so grateful for the generosity of the state, we are grateful for the work of our county staff and our engineers to design this system, but most importantly, we are grateful for the strength, resilience and determination of the Ivanhoe residents who never gave up hope that we could make it happen.”

The need and desire for public water was one that has echoed throughout the years, however an earnest effort mobilized in recent years and months that saw public outreach peak and a bevy of Ivanhoe residents voicing their concerns at county board meetings.

Lee, along with Dewberry engineers and Sampson County Public Works director Lin Reynolds, all were part of the effort to obtain the state grant, as were a number of local residents.

Gillim, a native of Ivanhoe, was notified in February about the earnest effort to bring water to Ivanhoe.

“I was advised the current representative needed my and others in the area support because Ivanhoe was not even being considered nor was on the list to receive water,” Gillim recalled. “I know in the past when the subject came up in Ivanhoe, I always heard it would be too expensive or due to the geographical location it would not be able to be done from the local community. It was very upsetting to hear the stories and how some in the community didn’t know they were able to attend county commissioner meetings, nor even speak in their behalf. I advised them they have a voice and they should use it for the betterment of the community and the livelihood of their families.”

Many, he said, felt because of other failed attempts that this project would be doomed to be “ignored or forgotten.”

Gillim and others showed up at the county commissioner meetings over several months in the past year, and the board listened. Gillim did a lot of talking at those meetings, with plenty of other residents in tow.

He said he was fueled by the spirit of his great-grandfather, Mr. Franklin Corbett, a businessman whose moniker is the namesake for Franklin Township, in which Ivanhoe is located. He also thought of his mother Alice Hayes, who still resides in Ivanhoe. He took her to meet the governor last week, and share in the accomplishment that their family and all Ivanhoe residents now share.

As a police chief, Gillim was able to obtain grant funds. He also wrote grants for beautification projects in Wilmington. After he was told of the effort for waterin Ivanhoe, he went through his emails and came across a webinar invite for late February 2022 being held by the Black Alliance, Environmental Justice Community Action Network (EJCAN), and the NC Conservation Network.

The webinar offered information about grant and funding opportunities for infrastructure in North Carolina. After the webinar, Gillim contacted Shadi Eskaf, the director of the NCDEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure. Gillim said they discussed Ivanhoe and its dire need for public water.

Eskaf provided the grant application information and advised how the grants are structured and considered for funding on a point system.

Gillim attended the Board of Commissioners meeting in March and addressed the concern of unhealthy drinking water and the available grant funding opportunity for Ivanhoe and other parts of the county.

“I advised other churches and made many phone calls throughout the community on our water concerns and got much support throughout Ivanhoe and other parts of the state,” said Gillim. “I was asked by numerous members of the community to be the spokesperson for them and I again accepted.”

After the meeting, Gillim emailed each county commissioner with more detailed information, including that Ivanhoe was deemed as “underserved” via the NC Mapping system on NCDEQ’s website, making Ivanhoe eligible for a grant.

After attending and speaking at several county commissioner meetings with numerous other community members and concerned individuals — and ultimately being notified that the county would be applying for the grant — Gillim maintained contact with Eskaf.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority met over two days in July to propose, discuss, and make decisions on which projects would be funded throughout the State of North Carolina. Gillim virtually attended the meetings.

”I felt it was important to have the presence and the commitment from Ivanhoe,” he recalled.

He was advised immediately after the meeting of the grant approval for the Ivanhoe project. A letter was to be sent within a month of the official approval. It was sent one month later, on Aug. 24.

“This was a great accomplishment for it was the largest grant awarded for this type of project in the state and I see in church and other places the feeling of accomplishment and appreciation throughout our community,” Gillim stated.

At the September Board of Commissioners meeting, county leaders made the official announcement of the grant award. Ivanhoe residents were there to express their satisfaction, and to say the work was not over.

“I would first and foremost like to congratulate the citizens of Ivanhoe on their hard-won fight to bring public water to their community,” said Latonya Montgomery Gillim at that meeting. “Now the work begins. Basking in the success of receiving the funding grant is not an option. Now’s the time to get door-knockers and applications out and in the hands of the people. Face-to-face interaction will be needed to get the water flowing into each and every eligible home.”

Ed Gillim has been asked by the NCDEQ to be a part of a workshop in Durham in January 2023 to talk about the dedication that was put in to see the Ivanhoe project realized. He said it is important to help others who may be in the same boat. He and others also remain steadfast on seeing the water project in Ivanhoe brought to fruition.

“Our fight is not over and we will continue to grow in numbers and represent our communities with pride and heart,” he stated. “After all, this is what our forefathers and ancestors believed in. Nothing comes easy.”

