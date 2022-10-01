Are you living and loving like a Good Samaritan? Writing about Good Samaritans in Sampson sheds light on good people living among us who give the way God gives to them. Would you consider yourself a Good Samaritan? Powerful scripture from Luke 6 27-39 shares how we should live and look at ourselves. Think on these things while reading God’s Word from Mrs. Floy Carroll’s Bible) When God gave me the blessing of marriage a second time, sharing my life with James and hearing stories about the good things his mother -in -law (Mrs. Floy) She was truly a Good Samaritan who loved helping others and encouraged me to keep writing stories to honor Christ and help His children. She lived daily by God’s words found in Luke 6 in her Everyday Bible. Do we read, believe, and live every day with Jesus honoring God’s Word? The everyday language used in The New Century Version opens hearts and minds to understand clearly how we should “Look at Ourselves!”

“But I say to you who are listening, love your enemies. Do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who are cruel to you. If anyone slaps you on one cheek, offer him the other cheek, too. If someone takes your coat,do not stop him from taking your shirt. Give to everyone who asks you, and when someone takes something that is yours, don’t ask for it back.

Do to others what you would want them to do to you. If you love only the people who love you, what praise should you get? Even sinners love the people who love them. If you do good only to those who do good to you, what praise should you get? Even sinners do that! If you lend things to people, always hoping to get something back, what praise should you get?

But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without hoping to get anything back. Then you will have a great reward, and you will be children of the Most High God because He is kind even to people who are ungrateful and full of sin. Show mercy, just as your Father shows mercy.

Don’t judge other people, and you will not be judged. Don’t accuse others of being guilty, and you will not be accused of being guilty. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. Give, and you will be forgiven. Give, and you will receive. You will be given much. Pressed down, shaken together, and running over, it will spill into your lap. The Way You Give to Others is the Way God will Give to You.” Luke 6:27-39

A note written and mailed to Tim’s Gift in 2018, by a local Good Samaritan couple, fell in my lap when I opened my Bible to Luke 6. Divine words penned by this faithful duo brought even greater meaning to this message of giving our lives to God and helping others. Visualizing this sweet sister in Christ writing these uplifting words from God’s Word and her heart…touched mine! “Thank you for serving the Lord and helping His children in need. May God bless you all in this Christmas season as you go out and bless others in the name of Jesus. How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace and bring glad tidings of good things. Romans 10:15 “Thank you dear friends for serving; you are loved…”

Let us embrace the upcoming season of holidays with attitudes of gratitude and deeds done in the sweet spirit of love that pleases our heavenly Father. When giving thanks and gathering with families to break bread and spend time together, let us ask His blessings and glorify God in our attitudes and actions. Being a close – knit, Christian, caring and sharing family shows we humbly give our lives to God. Honoring Jesus Christ as King of Kings, giving gifts happily, sharing help and hope with people in need, and celebrating the real REASON for the Season gives God the glory and us gifts money cannot buy: Faith, Joy, Peace, and the greatest of all…LOVE!

Take a good look around and if you’re looking down, put a lot of LOVE in your hearts, praise and worship God, live like Jesus, let the Holy Spirit be your guide, be a Good Samaritan, don’t give the devil any space, and the world will be a better place.

Sparkle, shine, and share the good news that Jesus is coming soon…morning, night, or noon. Many will meet their doom, while others who asked Jesus to live in their hearts will happily head to Heaven for an eternal room…where God is but no evil or gloom!

While watching and waiting for Jesus to return, let us keep our hearts clean and stay prepared, enjoy the holidays, be Good Samaritans to people He sends our way, celebrate the LORD and LOVE in Christian accord each and every day… sing Joy to the World, Peace on Earth, and Jesus is Coming Soon with Hope in our hearts to stay.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.