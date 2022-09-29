State leaders were warning of the effects of Ian, with a State of Emergency declared and heavy winds and rain expected to come in overnight Thursday and continue Friday. Resources and personnel were already being mobilized statewide in expectation of the worst.

Due to the predicted inclement weather, all local sports had already been moved up, including football games, and Sampson County Schools transitioned to remote learning on Friday, with all after-school and evening activities for Friday canceled and all offices and buildings closed for students. County leaders continued to urge residents to be prepared, at the very least for the possibility of some damage and flooding.

Governor Roy Cooper similarly encouraged North Carolinians to pay close attention to the weather and take necessary precautions as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state.

“Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should be prepared when it reaches our state,” Cooper said Thursday. “Heavy rains, up to seven inches in some areas, are likely to bring some flooding. Landslides are a threat in our mountains and there’s a chance of tornadoes statewide. Coastal flooding and gusty winds are likely as the storm passes through. This storm is still dangerous.”

Effects from Ian will arrive as soon as Thursday evening, with potential impacts including significant rainfall statewide, gusty winds, flash flooding and storm surge in coastal counties. Heavy rain will arrive along the NC coast tonight, spreading westward during the day Friday.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch for large portions of eastern North Carolina, from Dare County to the South Carolina border. The area under the greatest threat of flash flooding is along the NC/SC border and in portions of the southern mountains. In addition to flash flooding, heavy rain could create the potential for landslides and river flooding in Western North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Cooper declared a State of Emergency, activating the state’s emergency operations plan, waiving transportation rules governing fuel and critical supplies and protecting consumers from price gouging. On Thursday morning, the State Emergency Response Team activated at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, with plans to begin 24-hour operations Friday morning.

As Ian approaches, state officials advise these tips to make sure your family is personally prepared:

• Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app.

• Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

• Gather some emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

• If you live at the coast, you should know if you live in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

• Avoid unnecessary travel.

The latest NC Emergency Management forecast can be found at https://www.readync.gov/weather. Follow @NCEmergency on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on Hurricane Ian and how you can prepare.

Cooper’s State of Emergency declaration activated the state’s emergency operations plan, waiving transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” said Cooper. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

North Carolinians can expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State Emergency Response Team activated on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans were to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

Executive order 270 waives the size and weight requirements for vehicles engaged in relief efforts before, during and after the severe weather, including power restoration and debris removal, as well as the transportation of goods like food, fuel, and medical supplies. The order also helps North Carolina’s agricultural sector by temporarily suspending weighing of vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry or crops ready to be harvested. The Council of State concurred with the waiver of transportation regulations in the order today.

In addition, North Carolina’s price gouging law against overcharging in a state of emergency is now in effect statewide.

Cooper also authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.

North Carolinians were advised to stay aware and keep a close eye on the forecast for the next several days.

Much of North Carolina is forecast to see 2-5 inches late this week and weekend, but 5-7 inches or more will be possible near the coast and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment. These rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides in the mountains, and rises on main-stem rivers. Rainfall totals and the timing of the heaviest rain could be adjusted based on the eventual track of Ian.

Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves through the region. Isolated downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils.

State transportation officials were prepared for Ian and are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend.

“This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” said J. Eric Boyette, North Carolina’s Transportation Secretary. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”

More than 2,200 N.C. Department of Transportation employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs and pipe replacements after the storm passes.

NCDOT has readied 374 backhoes and loaders, 223 motor graders, 1,436 chainsaws and 1,371 trucks so they can clear downed trees and other debris from roads as soon as possible. Transportation crews have also ensured dozens of portable generators are ready, and that traffic services offices are staging message boards. Also, crews have loaded emergency trailers with 4,623 barricades, 3,698 high water signs and 2,749 road closure signs so they can be deployed as needed.

Staff have also examined flood-prone areas to ensure grates, storm drains and culverts are clear. Crews in some flood-prone areas have been staging equipment to expedite the state’s response. NCDOT staff have also instructed contractors on active construction projects to secure cones and message boards due to possible high winds. Road construction statewide will be paused due to severe weather impacts.

NCDOT divisions have arranged to have staff on-call to respond around-the-clock throughout the weekend and have placed contractors on standby. Once NCDOT crews can assess the damage, the agency will work to get roads open as quickly as possible and will use emergency contracts if needed.

“Until it is safe, people should stay off the roads in storm-affected areas,” said Joey Hopkins, NCDOT’s chief operating officer. “Don’t drive through roads with standing water, and never drive around barricades. They are there to protect you.”

