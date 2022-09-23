Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enforcement officers. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, authorities said.

Devrane Christopher Boykin, 22, of Still Street, Clinton; Jamarian Hyleem Smith, 23, of Garland Highway, Clinton; and Jahian Cooper, 18, of East Faison Street, Clinton, were each charged early Wednesday in connection with the incident late Tuesday night.

According to reports from Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis, at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Police officers responded to shots fired in the area of Sampson Homes. While arriving, officers located a gold in color Chevrolet impala leaving the area “at a high rate of speed.”

Officers initiated a traffic stop, however the vehicle fled from officers traveling on U.S. 421 North. The vehicle was pursued and the occupants of the Impala ultimately taken into custody near the 4800 block of U.S. 421 North with the assistance of Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspects discharged weapons in the area of West Lee Street striking the residence of 211 West Lee Street then fled the area,” said Davis, who noted that there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

“During the pursuit, it was discovered that the weapons were tossed out of the vehicle by the suspects,” the police chief said. “After searching the route the suspects took, officers recovered the three firearms that were used in the incident.”

One of the firearms was stolen out of Cumberland County, authorities said.

Boykin was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, no operator’s license, reckless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, exceeding posted speed, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, possession of stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging firearm in the city limits and possession of firearm by felon.

Smith and Cooper were each charged with discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, possession of stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging firearm in the city limits. Additionally, Smith received a count of possession of firearm by felon.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Boykin’s probationary status is listed as active. He has convictions on his record from 2018 to 2020, including counts of common law robbery, larceny and possession of firearm by felon, all out of Sampson.

Smith has a lone felony drug conviction — possession with intent to sell a Schedule IV controlled substance — in July 2021 in Sampson. He received a suspended sentence, court records show.

All subjects were placed in the Sampson County Detention Center.

Boykin’s bond was set at $1,025,000, bond for Smith was set at $750,000 and Cooper’s bond was set at $500,000.

If anyone has further information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’