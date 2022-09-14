Sudden closure leaves mayor, residents upset

A long-running partnership has ended in Roseboro, which has deemed a devastating loss for the town. After decades of service, First Citizens Bank has chosen to officially close its doors.

The final day came during the end of last month and, as of Aug. 24, the location at 304 N.C. 24, Roseboro, was permanently closed.

“It was heartbreaking for our community to learn that they were closing because they served many businesses and citizens in this town,” Mayor Alice Butler said. “They were here through the Depression and they were the only bank that stayed open in Sampson County during the Depression so, yeah, this was very bothersome.”

The loss of the bank was already problematic enough, but according to Butler, it’s closing came as a complete surprise and town officials could do nothing about it.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t have much information on why they chose to do it,” Butler said. “We were pretty much just notified that it was happening. When I called and inquired to get more information, I was told that it had already been voted on by the, I think they told me Federal Reserve, and that there was no turning back.”

“They had made their decision before they let anybody know that the decision was already final.”

Information on why the bank was closed was limited, but after reaching out to First Citizens Bank Senior Marketing, Communications Project Consultant and Vice President Frank Smith elaborated some on why the decision was made.

“It was a business decision to close this particular location,” Smith told The Independent, “but we look forward to serving our customers at our other offices in the area going forward.”

“As for why the decision was made, well, I would just say, we are always evaluating our branch network and we take many factors into consideration when deciding to close locations — factors such as branch traffic and transactions and overall business operations.”

“But, again, it was a difficult business decision and we’re looking forward to serving our customers at our other offices. We have two in Clinton, one in Stedman and also one in Newton Grove.”

Butler also mentioned that she reached out to First Citizens to try and recoup some of the losses with them leaving. Her major push was to try and retain the building for the town, which First Citizens was planning to sale. It was to no avail.

”So we had written and I had asked, once we found out it was final, I asked about them setting up an ATM machine here, something, and the answer was no,” Butler said. “Then we asked if they would consider donating the building to the town and again they came back and said no.”

“You know, I would just say, at this time, our plans are to list the property for sale,” Smith said, as to why they opted away from Butler’s inquires.

It goes without saying that residents of Roseboro were unhappy about the sudden news and shutdown of the bank. Naturally, concerns from those that used First Citizens were increasing and Butler shared what she was hearing from the community.

“Oh yeah, people are very upset about it and that they’re leaving our town,” she said. “One of the issues is it’s hurting the businesses around here that used them. Fortunately, we do have another bank, but it’s still going to cause issues for businesses.”

“I mean businesses have to make daily deposits, a lot of personal accounts, you may not have to go to the bank, but a business has to go to a bank pretty much every day with cash and that type of thing. It’s making it very difficult and now businesses are having to make difficult decisions on where they’re going to do their banking and stuff.”

”I’ve had a lot of people tell me how unhappy they are and they feel really let down by the bank.”

In his final comments, Smith said this to their First Citizens customers in Roseboro: “While this decision was difficult we want our customers to know they can still bank with us at our other branches, ATMs, online and by telephone as well. We still look forward to to serving them going forward.”

“Obviously, it hurt, you don’t want to see any of your businesses leave,” Butler concluded. “Everybody needs banks and small towns need banks, but we’re an older town and we’ve got older people. A lot of our people don’t do all that electronic banking and those types of things that today’s generation does.”

“Plus I often have people talk to me that live way outside of Roseboro that came here to bank at First Citizens Bank. It was just a bad day when we found out this was happening.”

