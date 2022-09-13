Pow Wow proudly displays culture, heritage

This red dress was of great importance as those wearing it danced in the Red Regalia Special, which honored Emmilee Risling and others who are victims of the MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) epidemic.

The Men’s Fancy Champion put on a show for the crowd during his performance at the 52nd Annual Pow Wow.

The spirit circle was filled with joy as all in attendance got the chance to join in together for one big dance.

The pride and rich history of the Coharie Tribe of North Carolina was in full display during the 52nd Annual Pow Wow.

Vendors of all kinds had endless types of wares available at the 52nd Annual Pow Wow.

One of the next generation members of the Coharie Tribe struts her moves during the 52nd Annual Pow Wow in Clinton.

Men and women from all ages danced the day away in multiple different styles and competitions honoring their heritage at the 52nd Annual Pow Wow.

Beautiful colors of dress like these were seen fluttering all around the Coharie Tribal Center in Clinton this past weekend for the 52nd Annual Coharie Pow Wow.

Crowds gathered at the Coharie Tribal Center this past weekend to honor Native American heritage during the 52nd Annual Coharie Pow Wow.

“It’s beautiful to see so many from around the state here and to have such amazing visibility as the Native American tribe,” Chief Ammie Gordon “Silver Eagle” Jacobs said. “Not only that, to have such a hospitality, that they wanted to come, they wanted to be a part and they wanted to help the revival of our culture — it’s wonderful.”

That visibility was more than prominent as untold numbers covered the whole area behind the center where the Pow Wow was held. Even in moments of unclear skies and slight rain, the beating of the drums, the dancing and the Native American spirit never ceased to fill the atmosphere.

The Pow Wow started Friday and went through almost all of Saturday. Beautiful songs were sung as different dances and competitions in a variety of styles and age groups were going nonstop. Vendors and booths surrounded the event selling everything imaginable from tradition Indian jewelry and clothing, to backpack, hats and dreamcathers. Naturally, there was food present from food trucks that attended to dinner that was served.

A huge highlight worth noting from this year’s Pow Pow was a pair of Red Regalia dances. These two dances, called the MMIW Red Regalia Special, were for Emmilee Risling. Risling is a member of the Yurok Tribe — the biggest tribe in California — who went missing.

The dances were also meant to honor all those who have and still suffer from MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women), an epidemic of violence against Indigenous women happening across the world. Men and women from all ages gathered in the spirit circle and danced in full red dress to pay homage.

“With the lax of COVID, everybody needs to heal,” Jacobs said about the Pow Wow’s reception. “I hear them talking about the spirit of Coharie land and it’s a healing of sorts. It’s about peace on one accord and it’s all about the Creator, all about all about love and all about joy.”

“It fights the battle against the division of mankind, racism; its diversity, its inclusion, it’s all of that and more — that’s what we foster here.”

Before Jacobs departed, he shared one last tidbit about not just this year’s Pow Wow, but them together as a whole and its importance to Native Americans.

”I think all eight tribes have come out and represented here,” he said. “Political agencies from the state and some of our politicians have come by. You’re able to create new networks, find resource mobilization for what you need to tell us and much more, so the Pow Wow serves so many purposes.”

“Not only that, it educates some of the non-knowing public that Native American people are still here,” Jacobs added. “We’re not only here striving, but we’re thriving to go into the future. We talk about increased educational opportunities, increased employment opportunities and more.”

“We are a valuable part of Sampson County’s all-around well-being, and continuing to grow that is what we’re all about.”

