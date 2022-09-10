Greetings readers! We are having such a great day here at the center! Our dear friend Nichole Baldwin from Liberty Hospice Services joined us today and shared so much beneficial information. Nikki comes and visits on a regular basis and is always such a joy! Every time Nikki comes, she always does a beautiful craft with us, and we enjoy her so much. Thank you so much for all you do Nichole Baldwin and Liberty Hospice!

Computer classes start on Monday Sept. 12! Registration is in full force so call today to get your place. We all could use some new skills or to sharpen the ones we already possess, so come on out and let’s learn a thing or two together! Footcare is coming on Sept. 22 so come get a pedicure with us!

Senior Center Month Celebration/Open House is coming to Garland Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come join in all our fun as we open our doors to the community for a day of fun, information, education, fellowship, and food! Mark your calendars and come out that day to visit and stay for a while! We are looking forward to seeing you all soon! Thank you to everyone who is helping to make this event possible! We appreciate you all!

Today let’s talk about gentleness. Isaiah 40:11: “He will feed his flock like a shepherd. He will carry the lambs in his arms, holding them close to his heart. He will gently lead the mother sheep with their young.” In a world full of violence, the concept of gentleness is most welcome. The peace in the hearts of those who are gentle soothes the hearts of others. Jesus was gentle, but that didn’t rob him of authority, because gentleness is power under control. The Bible calls us to be gentle in our dealings with others, not only because it is kind and right, but also because it promotes peace. How can we work on being more gentle? Max Lucado asks us, “Do you believe that God is near? He wants you to. He wants you to know that He is in the midst of your world. Wherever you are as you read these words. He is present … And He is more than near. He is active.”

Miracles happen every day! Daniel 6:27: “He rescues and saves His people; He performs miraculous signs and wonders in the heavens and on earth.” When we look for God, He shows himself in miraculous ways: an awesome sunset, the restoration of a hopeless relationship, the birth of a baby, the transforming work of love and forgiveness, the specific call of God in your life. God does the impossible to draw people to Him. He is able and willing to do the impossible in order to help you do His work. That means no situation is hopeless. If you think you’ve never seen a miracle, look closer. They are happening all around you. How might it change our prayers to know that God is able and willing to perform miracles for us?

The Will of God: Psalm 139:1-2,4-5 “O Lord, you have examined my heart and know everything about me. You know when I sit down or stand up. You know my thoughts even when I’m far away … You know what I am going to say even before I say it, Lord. You go before me and follow me. You place your hand of blessing on my head.” As we wait to see what God wants us to do specifically, His will first and foremost is that we live obediently. When we are ushered into eternity, which will matter more: what house, car, or job we had- or the kind of heart we had? The issue will be whether we have been faithful, loved others, and came to know God in a special way. God is vitally interested in the details of our life, but His primary will for all people is simple obedience. What act of simple obedience can we do today?

The following is being shared from a printout that came from Division of Aging and Adult Services and is meant as a reminder to anyone who has the pleasure of an elderly person in their lives. As we age, sometimes things slow down a bit and we might not be as sharp as we once were so let’s stay gentle with our aging friends and family.

Remember Me

Do not discuss me as if I am not present.

My mind is foggy, but my heart is clear.

Do not criticize my imperfections.

If only I could choose to remember even the simplest tasks.

Do not resent my frequent repetitive questions. I am scared and confused.

Your answers slip from my desperate grasp.

Do not stop loving me because my actions are inappropriate.

Use patience and kindness to remind me of my manners

for they have disappeared with other fragments of my mind.

Do not resent my frequent pacing or attempts to “go home.”

This is not my home. Nothing here is familiar or reassuring.

If only I could go home, I would surely find my memory there.

Do not remind me of my recent hurts.

I do not recall that my mate has passed, or my house has burned to the ground.

Do not speak to me as a child.

I have a lifetime of experiences despite my childlike ways.

Remind me of your name and the place you hold in my life.

I would love to recall, for I feel your love and kindness.

Show me the world-nature, music, art-

For I have forgotten the amazing joy it holds.

Allow me to use the tolls that remain,

To hammer out y mark and unwrench my heart.

Forgive me for my imperfect past;

If only I remembered, I would surely apologize.

You need not feel our time with many words.

Your presence helps fill my void.

The blame does not lie with you or me.

Love me for who I am now and the person I used to be.

— J. Al-hafez, June 1997

In closing let us all be reminded that we rise by lifting others! As always, LOVE, LAUGH, and LIVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.