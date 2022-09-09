RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning families and caregivers not to purchase Mother’s Touch Formula or give it to infants under their care. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Mother’s Touch Formula does not meet the nutrient requirements for infant formula and is not fully tested for potentially harmful bacteria.

While Mother’s Touch Formula is not sold in North Carolina stores, families searching for infant formula online — especially during the formula shortage — may find this product on its website. Do not purchase this formula online for your family. The FDA says this formula has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have purchased Mother’s Touch Formula should stop using it and throw it away. Contact your health care provider if you have used this product and are concerned about the health of the child. To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), families and caregivers can:

• Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator

• Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form

• Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA

• Support for NC Families during the Infant Formula Shortage

While data show supplies of infant formula have improved in North Carolina, some products may still be difficult to find, and availability may vary by geographic area and by store. North Carolina families can find up-to-date guidance and information at www.ncdhhs.gov/formula.

Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) have access to additional formula options during the infant formula shortage. In addition, if families participating in WIC have difficulty finding powdered formula, they should contact their local WIC agency for help in changing their prescription to concentrate or ready-to-feed formula.

Families interested in breastfeeding or increasing breastfeeding can also find information at www.ncdhhs.gov/formula. Families enrolled in Medicaid can access resources, including breast pumps, through the NC Medicaid Managed Care health plans.