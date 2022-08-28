On back nine, Clinton’s own still going strong

As the years go on, so does George Williams, the Coharie Country Club mogul and lifelong golfing enthusiast whose passion for the great game is trumped only by his love for life. The storied sportsman is poised to celebrate his 105th birthday on Monday.

A 20-time Coharie Country Club champion and winner of a plethora of tournaments and invitationals in and out of North Carolina, the Sampson County Sports Hall of Famer’s legacy has been well established. A decorated soldier, attorney and civic leader, Williams has been ingrained in this community, his impact indelible throughout the years.

“He is one of the last Southern gentlemen, and one of the best sportsmen and gentlemen I’ve ever known,” said daughter Venetia Mann on the eve of her father’s 105th. “His mind is sharper than ever.”

During a special recognition at Coharie Country Club in 2017, a bronze plaque bearing Williams’ name was unveiled revealing that the putting green where he spent countless hours over the years, a stone’s throw from his driveway, would bear his name. The celebration, held just days shy of Williams’ 100th birthday, was in honor of the 70th anniversary of the golf course and honoring those who contributed to its rich history along the way — a past of which Williams was very much a part.

He has been a member since 1948, the year after the club opened.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling also presented Williams with the Key to the City during that 70th anniversary ceremony, an honor only a select few have ever received.

Modest to a fault, Williams eschewed the attention. Five years later, it’s no different.

“He is the most humble man ever,” his daughter attested. “He just doesn’t share that much about his life.”

Williams is married to Linda, his wife of 48 years. They have two children between them, a son, Chip of Columbia, S.C., and a daughter, Venetia Mann, a teacher. Back in 2017, Williams credited his wife’s understanding of his passion for golf over the years. Linda said her husband didn’t miss a day of golf, barring weather.

Not long after his 100th birthday, Williams took a spill and suffered some nerve damage, which affected his hands. It prevented him from gripping the clubs so his playing days waned around 101. Even while not on the course, the passion for golf has burned on.

The annual George Williams Invitation Tournament at Coharie is set for the end of September, and organizers have already sent Williams the proposed pin placements for the event. During a past tournament, he lamented they weren’t tough enough, Mann recalled with a laugh.

“He’s been very involved,” she said, and not just with the tournament itself. “He’s been very involved with the players.”

While not carding his own rounds these days, he often looks on from his screened porch as others tee off for theirs. But he still remains plenty busy, reading constantly — the news, a good book, following the stock market. His mind is still going full steam.

Williams grew up in Clinton, where he graduated from high school in 1934 before going off to college at UNC-Chapel Hill. To this day, he remains a diehard UNC fan.

He was in the U.S. Navy for six years during World War II, serving on several different ships. He captained a Patrol Coastal (PC) ship in the South Pacific and in the early 1940s. He enlisted in the service in the fall of 1940 and enrolled in the V7 program, which is officer training.

Williams went to the United States Navy Reserve Midshipmen’s School at Northwestern University in Chicago. Midshipmen’s schools were established on college campuses around the country starting in June 1940 to train tens of thousands of Naval officers in preparation for WWII. According to Williams, he was there for about four months in school and then he was commissioned. From there, he had a varied career in the Navy and was released from active duty and returned home in December of 1945.

He was 28 years old when he got out of the Navy, and went into law school, again at UNC-Chapel Hill. He was in his early 30s when he began practicing law in Clinton. His older brother John Blaney Williams Jr. was an attorney, and he began practicing with him.

Williams is the second youngest of John Blaney and Effie Britt Williams’ nine children and the only one still living. His father served as the Clerk of Court and Register of Deeds for Sampson County.

Williams was a lawyer for 52 years, retiring at the end of 1999 at the age of 82.

“I just figured it was time to quit. The computer age was coming in,” he conceded with a laugh during a 2017 interview with the SI. “I figured 52 years was long enough.”

Williams served on the Clinton City Board of Education for 10 years during the height of integration. He was also on the board of directors for Sampson-Duplin Mental Health and United Carolina Bank as well as on the Campbell University Presidential Board of Advisors and the Morehead Scholarship Selection Committee at UNC-Chapel Hill. He taught Sunday School for many years at First United Methodist in Clinton, where he is a lifelong member.

In his life, Williams has won so many golf tournaments there is barely enough room on the shelves, walls and cabinets around the Williams’ home to accommodate the trophies, plaques, clocks and other trinkets bestowed to him. He played in the Carolinas-Virginia tournament — representing the Carolinas team — in which top golfers from North Carolina and South Carolina face off against those from Virginia and West Virginia.

Williams was born to play. As a young boy, he would shave down tree limbs and fashion them into golf clubs he could use to perfect his swing. In his day — which wasn’t all that long ago — he played with and beat the best, approaching the game with the same passion even as the decades passed.

When he was 75, he won the Jacksonville Invitational Tournament. When he was 80, he shot a career-low 65 at Coharie. He has played the course at Coharie for all of its 70 years, dating back to when it was a 9-hole course that had to be played through twice for an 18-hole score. His home was one of the first on the grounds.

Williams once recalled the time he played storied amateur golfer Billie Joe Patton, who nearly won the 1954 Masters Tournament, coming within a stroke of a three-man playoff with Ben Hogan and Sam Snead.

The two faced off in Patton’s hometown of Morganton, N.C., three years after Patton earned fame at Augusta. Williams and Patton played to a tie through 18 holes. Williams won on the 19th.

For years after that, Williams could be found walking the course at Coharie nearly every day, playing against golfers the same age he was back when he toppled Patton. It was a feeling that he chased with every trip to the course.

“Staying involved with young people I think keeps you young,” Williams attested in 2017, when asked the key to a long life. “The first thing is having good genes. And I think you have to stay active — wake up every day and have something to look forward to. I stay busy.”

Williams will be featured on WRAL’s Tar Heel Traveler on his birthday this Monday, Aug. 29. The segment, a re-air from his 100th birthday, is scheduled to air at 5:55 p.m. that day.

