Saturday marks anniversary of tragedy in Sampson

Today, Aug. 27, 2022 is the 79th anniversary of a military plane crash near the Sampson and Bladen County line that claimed four lives. The plane was believed to be a Douglas C-47, like this cargo plane pictured.

Gilden Elvin Fisler was still grieving the loss of his son, Lt. Frank Moore Fisler when, six months later, a military plane crashed near his home in Ivanhoe. Four airmen died in that crash.

Mr. Fisler’s son, Frank, (Sept. 4, 1916 — March 5, 1943) was a war hero. He defied orders and landed his plane at sea to rescue crew members of a downed bomber. He was, reportedly, the first person to receive the Navy Cross in WWII.

It’s quite apparent Mr. Fisler’s grief for his son motivated him to act on behalf of the families of those killed in the Ivanhoe crash. He was inspired to seek community support to erect a monument to honor the memory of the deceased airmen.

Who Provided The Land

Elliott Brown Graham and Ethel Innis Graham also lived nearby the crash site. They are the grandparents of Byron Graham (Clinton High School Class of 1967) and his brother John Graham (Clinton High School Class of 1973.) It was Byron and John’s grandparents who donated the small portion of land to erect the monument, located in Bladen County at NC Hwy 210 and Old Whitehall Road.

“My family lived [near the crash site] until we moved to Clinton in 1961,” said John Graham. “We lived on Hamilton Drive next door to the Jolitz family. My dad and my brother Byron drove into the crash area many years after. I’ll let Byron tell you about it.”

Byron Graham had this to say: “I remember hearing Mr. Fisler was a mail carrier who worked out of the Ivanhoe Post Office. His mail route included Ivanhoe and Kerr Station in Sampson; he also covered areas in Bladen County as well.

“My mother is still living — she’s 92 — and we’ve talked about this. She told me when Fisler’s son died in the Pacific, and then months later four died in the Ivanhoe crash, he wanted to put up that monument to dedicate it to their service, and to his son’s service.

Byron continued: “My grandfather owned that land, [where the monument sits] it was on his farm and I believe Mr. Fisler asked him to donate a small spot to erect the monument. By the way my grandparents house was nearby; it sat on the exact spot of the East Coast Migrant Head Start School, at 10016 NC Hwy 210.

“All the area of the crash site, in Tussock Bay, has been cleared out to make farm land. Much of the crash site is now home to Sleepy Creek Farms. It’s out behind what we called Black Lake, now known as Bay Tree Lake.

“But anyhow, it crashed and my dad told me there wasn’t much of the plane left intact. He said it was pretty well destroyed.”

At the time of the crash, aircraft debris reportedly was scattered nearly five miles.

“My father and I rode back in there in the mid 1980’s”, said Byron, “and there was a big pile of aluminum they had pushed-up when they were bulldozing to create that Sleepy Creek farming operation. It was just a four-foot high stack of small pieces of aluminumn, laying there on a ditch bank.”

According to records, a military troop transport aircraft, a Douglas C-53D Skytrooper, departed Ft. Bragg-Pope Air Force Base on the evening of Aug. 27, 1943 on a routine training flight. The aircraft did not make it back to base – for unknown reasons it crashed at 9:30 p.m. in an area that was dense and swampy back in 1943.

What Historians Said At The Time

Sampson County Historian Cora Bass wrote this account and published it in the 1946 Sampson County Yearbook:

From Ivanhoe comes another example of the generosity and unselfishness of the people of Sampson County in the person of [Gilden Elvin] Fisler, a rural mail carrier, who set to work to raise funds to build a marker in the memory of four Army flyers, killed near his home when the plane in which they were riding crashed unaccountably in a dense swamp.

“My neighbors and myself were deeply distressed over this accident,” Mr. Fisler said, “and wanted to do something to perpetuate the memory of these men. We felt that this was the least we could do for those who gave their lives in our midst in order that we night some day again enjoy peace and happiness.”

Mr. Fisler made an appeal for funds in the Black River Presbyterian Church on the Sunday following the accident, and a sizable amount was donated towards the purchase of the marker. Other surrounding churches and communities contributed liberally and the amount necessary for the cause was soon raised. Although the funds were donated by Sampson County citizens, the marker was erected on the spot nearest the accident, which places it on a dirt road in Bladen county, seven and one-half miles southeast of Smith’s store, known in the old days as the Wilmington-Fayetteville stagecoach road.

The plat of ground on which it stands approximately 16 feet square, was a gift of Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Graham, who reside near by. It is a beautiful stone marker, approximately 6 feet high, and is of well balanced proportions. In addition to the name of the men who died, the marker bears the following Latin inscription: “Vincit Qui prium gerit,” which translated, means: “He Conquers Who First Makes An Attempt.”

The men were killed in line of duty when their Army Cargo type plane crashed into a densely wooded area in the midst of a waist deep pond, the nose diving some eight or six feet into the ground, completely burying the body of the co-pilot in mud and slime. Three of the bodies, badly charred, were recovered the following day by Army searchers from Fort Bragg, and the fourth, that of the copilot, five days after the accident.

“It was horrible,” Mr. Fisler said. “I waded into the vicinity of the crash and saw what I first thought was a peculiar looking stick. Investigation proved it to be the bone in the forearm of a man, and when I yanked it out of the ground I found attached to it, a complete hand and wrist. All the time I was probing around with other curious onlookers, the body of the soldier lay buried beneath the plane wreckage, unknown to any of us.”

According to eye-witnesses of the crash, which occurred late on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 1943, the concussion from the explosion of the plane was so great that debris was scattered over a five mile area, and although a search party was organized immediately, it was the next day before the wreckage was found.

The names of the men, all from other states, are inscribed on the marker as follows: Lt. Richard G. Shipley, age 23, Fresno, Calif.; Lt. Howard R. Johnson, 23, Sheffield, Tex.; Sgt. Robert M. Anderson, 23, San Ysidro, Calif.; Sgt. Roger H. Knowlton, 22, Rochester, N.Y. Mr. and Mrs. Fisler are the parents of nine children, five of whom saw service in the last World War. One of their sons, Navy Lt. Frank Fisler, holder of the Navy Cross, was lost over the Solomons.

Three other sons, Danny, Jack and Harry, saw foreign service also. Danny, with the Signal Corps in Italy, Jack, as a paratrooper, and Harry, as an aerial engineer. A daughter, Margaret, was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Corps. Mr. Fisler has been in correspondence with the immediate survivors of the fliers, and has received many touching missives from their wives and parents, all of whom have expressed themselves as completely overwhelmed at the wonderful thing Mr. Fisler and his neighbors did in erecting a memorial to complete strangers. They plan a pilgrimage to the site soon.

The marker, erected in April of 1944, eight months after the tragic accident, keeps lonely vigil today in the sad whispering of the pines, a silent reminder of those who died that we might be free.

Steve Boyette is the creator of online group “Clinton-Sampson County Local History.” Special thanks to Fred Kerr for his assistance with photographs.