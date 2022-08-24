Batchelor, Reeves earn jubilee queen titles

Clinton High rising freshman Mady Reeves took the title of Teen Miss at this year’s NC Poultry Jubilee Festival. She was also awarded the Overall Talent and Overall Fun Fashion awards.

A pair of Clinton High students, Mady Reeves and Abigail Batchelor, took center stage at this year’s NC Poultry Jubilee Festival, where both earned the titles of queen.

This past Saturday, 21 young ladies competed for the coveted titles of NC Poultry Jubilee Queens during the NC Poultry Jubilee Festival held in Rose Hill. The festival is held each fall to celebrate the poultry industry in the community, which always draws crowds with its chicken fry, live entertainment, vendors and crafts and lots of family fun in their town square.

The contestants this year were judged in various areas of competition, including private interview, festival wear, fun fashion, talent, party and evening wear, on-stage questions and promotional platform. Contestants competed in front of a panel of six experts in the field of pageantry, including celebrity judges Laura Matrazzo, Miss NC 2018, and Madison Hedgecock, Super Bowl XLII champion.

The 2022 NC Poultry Jubilee Court included: Keenan Beau Pittman, Wee Miss; Emery Prenda, Little Miss; Aliya Joslin, Junior Miss Ansleigh Thrash, Young Miss; Mady Reeves, Teen Miss; Abigail Batchelor, Miss NC Poultry Jubilee; Kennedie Eason, Ambassador Queen; and Addy Grace Smith, Ambassador Queen.

The top two spots this year went to Reeves, a rising CHS freshman, and Batchelor, a rising CHS senior, who earned Teen Miss and Miss NC Poultry Jubilee titles. As this year’s Miss NC Poultry Jubilee Queen, Batchelor won a $3,000 scholarship to further her college education. Reeves, as Teen Miss, was awarded a $750 scholarship.

Scholarship funds were raised from the annual cake auction held at the festival.

Also, as the top two winners, both girls can choose to compete at the Miss NC Pageant set for next June. While Poultry is a “festival pageant,” the Miss America system allows these queens to compete at the next level if they choose to do so.

Overall awards were also given to those obtaining the highest scores across all age divisions. Reeves was awarded the Overall Talent and Overall Fun Fashion awards.

The contestants also participated in a canned food drive to stock the food center at the Charity Rebuild Center, which hosted the pageant and all rehearsals.

To thank the Charity Rebuild Center for their contribution to the NC Poultry Jubilee Pageant, a check for $2,110 was given to Tammy Weeks and her husband, Richard, who run the center. Information about the Charity Rebuild Center and how to volunteer or support the organization can be found on Facebook.

