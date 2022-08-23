CHS students, others team to aid Habitat

A massive group project between the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, Clinton High School soccer program and The Vine Fellowship went down at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church this past Saturday to help change lives for Sampson County residents.

Young volunteers from throughout the community gathered in the parking lot that day for the Habitat for Humanity’s event Youth Back to Building. During the event, youth, with staff support, worked together to help build door and window headers that will go on the Habitat Homes being built in Clinton on Williams Street.

All across the parking lot was a sea of hard hats with the sound of nails and hammers clacking nonstop from the early morning into the afternoon. It was a long day’s work for these volunteers, who were tasked with building 20-plus headers along with mowing all the grass at the Habitat Homes sites.

One of the future homeowners is Rosa Herring, who was on site helping with snacks and refreshments.

“Honestly, I can hardly put this into words,” she said. “It’s just an amazing thing to know that people can come out together and do something like this to help somebody else.”

“I was not expecting so many people to show up and volunteer their time when they didn’t have to,” Herring said, with tear-filled eyes. “I wasn’t expecting this huge turnout, but it’s been a blessing, though.”

This event, while not the first in Sampson County, was Habitat’s first build in Sampson County using volunteers from the local community since the COVID-19 pandemic. The turnout was the largest Chief Operations Officer Rick Callaway has even seen during his time with Habitat for Humanity.

“This is the largest event that we have held since I’ve been here,” Callaway said. “It’s just really good to see the number of young volunteers that came out to support the community.”

“This is our first event in Clinton and what an amazing event it became,” he said. “While it’s not on the construction site, everything being built here is for the home. So seeing everything these young adults in the community are doing to help make this all happen, it’s just amazing.”

Clinton High Athletic Director and Men’s Soccer Coach Brad Spell was there volunteering alongside his players and coaching staff. He expressed his thoughts on the work ethic of his players as both their coach and a mission committee member at Graves Memorial.

“It’s always good to do some team bonding and to let these guys know that there’s a lot of things that need help in this community, and I thought it’d be a good idea for these guys to get together on a Saturday to help the community build these houses for Habitat for Humanity,” he said.

“There’s nothing better than meeting up with three or four churches for a great cause,” he said. “And getting some good lunch at the end ain’t bad either.”

When asked how he felt about having so many of his young players volunteering their time for an event like this when they didn’t have to, Spell said it was a blessing.

“It’s a blessing and I’m blessed with the kind of quality kids that I’m able to coach,” he said. “I’m just thankful for them being willing to come out and just learn how to hammer a nail when they’ve never done that before. Not only were they building their skillset, but also learning the value of helping others, which is amazing.”

Anne Faircloth was another key figure who helped bring Youth Back to Building together. As Graves Memorial’s Mission Chair she spoke on the impact of this event and why they put it together.

“We feel like Habitat is such an important mission, and we’ve been supporting it financially, but wanted to find a way to get involved,” she said. “Also, coming out of the pandemic, we’ve been trying to find ways to get our youth more engaged, particularly, so we came up with the idea of a youth build day. It’s been real a group effort with the church volunteers, community youth and Habitat and it was great to bring all their folks together.”

Faircloth also shared her thoughts on seeing the youth getting involved with this event, her statement summarizing the mutual feelings of all those who witnessed their efforts.

“I would have to say I’m not surprised, because that’s the kind of community that Sampson County is,” she said. “We always come out and help, I think the parents do the same and they model that for their kids and it’s just exciting to see this next generation get involved.”

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat works toward building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

