CCS scholar McCullen attends prestigious event

Pictured is Sunset Avenue student Annabel McCullen, who attended a Pathways to STEM summer event at UNC-Chapel Hill as the sole representative from Clinton City Schools.

Annabel McCullen, right, lets a huge grin with her proud mother Stephanie McCullen after receiving her Certificate of Achievement award during Pathways to STEM.

One Sunset Avenue School student, Annabel McCullen, recently represented Clinton City Schools as a scholar who got to participate in the prestigious National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) Pathways to STEM event held at UNC-Chapel Hill.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is a special program designed to give young potential future leaders the opportunity, while still in elementary school, to discover personal strengths and help develop leadership and life skills for both academic and career success.

“The experience was really great and I learned a lot from it, I’m glad I was able to go,” McCullen said.

During her time at NYLF Pathways to STEM, McCullen spent five nights in the dorms at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she was joined by other young students from across the region in intensive, engaging and hands-on activities meant to improve that success.

These workshops focused on five major aspects of success improvement essentials, which included emotional awareness, communication, collaboration, critical thinking and goal setting.

As part of this program, McCullen had the opportunity to explore three major future career fields key to STEM pathways: medicine, engineering and CSI (Crime Scene Investigation).

She even got to practice medical techniques through realistic simulation. The special session, titled “When Care is Hours Away,” allowed McCullen to collaborate with Dr. Paul Auerbach, a wilderness medicine expert, and simulation expert Dr. Rebecca Smith-Coggins, who are professors in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

These workshops and sessions had McCullen experiencing everything from building robotics and crime scene investigation through forensic science and even dissections.

Needless to say, McCullen’s family was more that proud of her accomplishments and shared their thoughts on her.

“She’s always been special and really smart,” her grandmother Brenda McCullen said. “She lost her father and that was really hard on her and all of us. So I think programs like this just really helped her get through being depressed over that.”

“It was pretty funny though ‘cause she told me the teacher that recommended her for this (Kimberly Black), she didn’t even know liked her,” she said with laugh. “For a little girl 9 years old to go off by herself to be a part of this program, I don’t think I could’ve done it when I was that age.”

“She’s a good little girl, she really is — just like all my grandchildren are — they’re just special and I’m so proud of them; they are related to me after all,” she added jokingly.

“It was a really great program and I’m just glad she got be apart of it,” Stephanie McCullen, her mother, said. “I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

NYLF Pathways to STEM is an Envision by WorldStrides program dedicated to the early identification, motivation and inspiration of the nation’s most promising elementary students. The curriculum was developed by a former elementary school principal and other highly qualified professional educators who, for over 20 years, have taught, mentored and guided high-achieving students of all ages.

The Envision by WorldStrides program was started back in 1985 after an educator from Connecticut arranged a trip for her students to visit the nation’s capital to attend the second Presidential Inauguration of Ronald Reagan.

That small teacher idea has since blossomed into what the program is today. In it’s 30-plus years they’ve grown to a company that provides nearly 20 different career, leadership and technology programs that take place in cities across the United States and the world.

In July 2018, Envision became part of WorldStrides, the largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States. WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world.

To date, the program has helped further develop over 800,000 exceptional students much like Annabel McCullen.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.