The Clinton Lions Club is pleased to announce their awarding the Street Richardson Scholarship to Andrew Usher. Andrew is the son of Michael and Jan Usher. He graduated from Clinton High and will be attending UNC-Wilmington this semester where he plans to major in exercise science education. Pictured, from left, are: Dan Holland, past club president and scholarship committe member; scholarship recipient Andrew Usher; Pam McGuirt, current club president and scholarship committee member.