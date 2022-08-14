Track tranforms through summer revamp

Paving has been finished for the track restoration and only striping will remain, an activity which has been delayed due to heat.

Dirt was being moved and removed all over Dark Horse Stadium during the track restoration.

This area was completely redone and will be the new spot for both long and triple jump events.

As the 2022-23 school year inches closer so too does the completion of the ongoing summer infrastructure projects for Clinton City Schools. One of the biggest that is expected to finish soon is the long-awaited track restoration at Clinton High.

The restoration has been long needed as its poor condition has prevented the Dark Horses from host track meets for more than four years, school officials have said. That will soon be a thing of the past as all the paving for the track was finished on Wednesday.

While the paving is done, the restoration isn’t complete as stripping has yet to be done, a task delayed due to rising heat. There were also unfilled areas around some of the shoulders, but the dirt for that was already on site and ready to be installed.

“We definitely plan on having everything in shape for the upcoming track season in the late winter, early spring,” John Lowe, executive director of Technology and Auxiliary Services, said.

As it currently stands, not only was the track restored, but runways and landing pits for the long jump, triple jump and pole vaulting were completely refurbished.

“This will really benefit our athletes because we really didn’t have a practice facility for them in the long jump (and) triple jump and we hadn’t had any athletes do pole vaulting years,” Lowe said. “Now we’ve got a refurbished runway and landing area to practice both to help our track teams going forward.”

When the restoration is done, the Horses will finally be allowed to host home meets again. Prior to this, they’ve had to travel for all meets, so there was no true home advantage.

Lowe also pointed out that not having access to the track has hindered other athletics programs as well.

“You know, people often say things like, ‘well it’s just the track that’s missing out,’” he said. “That’s not the case, I mean a lot of people use it. While this project has been underway, coach Brad Spell has had to do some of his conditioning for soccer at Royal Lane because this was not accessible to do some of the conditioning they were doing.”

”Once this is finished, soccer can use this track, football if they want to do running and conditioning … all of our other sports will be able to take advantage it.”

The track restoration became possible thanks to grant funding specifically for K-12 athletic facilities. CCS was able to receive approximately $106,000 in funds from the SCIF (State Capital Infrastructure Fund), which got the project off the ground.

While that was much need it didn’t cover the entire cost of the restoration. Though they haven’t received all the funding, Lowe said they’re making progress and that CCS is still reaching out for any help from the community.

“The project in total is just over $330,000 so we still have a ways to go to fully fund the project and definitely if anyone is interested in donating to the cause we’re still accepting donations,” said Lowe. “The track is much improved from the original where we had a lot of cracking and vegetation had crept into those cracks. Once it’s finished, however, we hope we can keep it maintained so it’ll last us for the next 20 years.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.