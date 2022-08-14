Smithfield Foods Hog Production of Warsaw/Kenansville, NC, made a generous donation of copy paper to Sampson County Schools. As part of their corporate donation program, Smithfield employees identify needs within their area that the company can fulfill. The hog production plant in Warsaw chose Sampson County Schools as one of their corporate donor recipients and donated 90 cases of copy paper to the schools. Presenting the paper to Sampson County Schools Superintendent David Goodin was Smithfield Foods Sr. Director of Environmental Compliance, David Nordin, and Smithfield Foods Environmental Resource Specialist, Derek Brown. ‘Prior to COVID, we made an annual donation of copy paper to the schools,’ said Nordin. ‘COVID put a pause in our normal donation operations. We’re happy that we can begin again with our donation to the schools this year.’