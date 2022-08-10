(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 3 — Derick Manuel Martinez-Ponce, 21, of 606 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 16.

• Aug. 3 — John Christopher Konik, 43, of 2540 Moores Bridge Road, Rose Hill, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 3 — Russell Wayne Hunter, 55, of 2394 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 4 — Jeremy Clayton Horne, 39, of 478 Elon Road, Autryville, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 5 — Michael A. Walthall, 36, of 379 Kindt Corner Road, Leesport, was charged with attempted motor vehicle theft, burglary/breaking and entering, burglary/breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, attempted burglary/breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 5 — Maria Shenette Boykin, 39, of 412 W. Still St., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 12.

• Aug. 6 — Elise Oscar, 19, of 2594 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 7 — Melinda Ellen McCullen, 44, of 3888 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 15.

• Aug. 7 — Daniela Alejandra Lopez-Aguilar, 24, of 345 Sasser Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassing phone calls. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 1.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.