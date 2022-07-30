There is an overcomer in you. Some people will realize this sooner than later. That group could be the family, a circle of friends, coworkers from the office, or society in general. Even strangers we meet once on the street are part of a group that is continuously changing shape and boundaries. Every individual is part of a group and needs contact with others to have a successful life and feel happy. We assume that a normal individual is well adapted to living in groups, but there are some of us who sometimes feel nervous when we are around someone else. It’s called anxiety, and it’s a reality of our modern times as we are required to perform more and more actions faster, better, and in front of a large audience. Anxiety is a “condition” with increased incidence over recent years, but it is right to assume that people who experience it can find ways to work around the problem.

Anxiety is strictly connected to the way we think about ourselves. It’s a residue of over-thinking and being too sensitive to critique and rejection. But if you acknowledge that anxiety comes from within and you are not facing a hostile environment that points its finger at you, then half the battle is won. Take time to understand how you become so vulnerable to the outside world. Overcoming anxiety is also a quest to find your true self and liberate yourself from fear.

Anxiety comes together with stress, and they both work together to reduce your happiness and make your life miserable. Depression and other psychological conditions are just a few steps farther, but this does not mean you should jump to extended medication and professional advice. The power to self-heal should never be underestimated and someone emerging victorious from this battle should be proud. There is an extended literature about overcoming anxiety, and many people have started blogs to share their experience. It is very helpful to immerse yourself in the subject and understand the main mechanisms behind anxiety installment and evolution. With information more accessible than ever, you have no excuse to keep your arms crossed and pray for a miracle. Of course, random solutions might work for your case, but the best approach for dealing with your anxiety comes after a bit of research.

Sharing your daily fears that trigger anxiety episodes with your family and close friends is an excellent idea to take some of the burden off your mind. Anxiety is enhanced when you try to hide your true feelings and thoughts, so don’t be afraid to reveal the real you, with all your problems and concerns. Keeping a daily log from the moment you decided to confront your anxiety can help you track your progress and stay motivated.

Fear keeps us alive, but it’s nothing more than a feeling, a product of the mind. Fear has no mass, and it will not come around the corner to smack you in the head. Instead, fear works in a more elegant way, controlling your mind and preventing you from enjoying life. Psychical pain works in the same way. Pain is a product of your body, telling you that what you are doing might harm your body and it should stop. Pain and fear are not caused by aggression but are products of our defense system. Also called “the little death,” anxiety can make you feel weak and powerless, like life has been drained from your body.

You may be able to overcome anxiety if you feel better prepared for each scenario that awaits you throughout the day. Increasing self-esteem can make encounters with strangers less painful, and this could be attained by dressing better and getting your body into better shape. Planning everything in advance (although there is a risk of becoming a control freak) can also help you feel more relaxed during the day. Exercise, improved diet, mood enhancers (moderate alcohol consumption), meditation, and increased spirituality are other active ways that can make you feel less worried and more open towards life. Anxiety should not be left to carve your destiny. More constructive feelings should take the lead.