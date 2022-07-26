GoFundMe raises $14k for Emanuel

Bond for a suspect in the shooting of Deputy Caitlin Emanuel has been doubled from $1 million to $2 million, even as Emanuel continues to recover from extensive injuries to her leg.

“Based on the severity of the crimes, his bond was increased from $1,000,000 to $2,000,000,” Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated on Monday.

The suspect, Michael A Walthall Jr., 46, of Pennsylvania, appeared before District Court Judge Morgan Swinson for Monday’s bond hearing. He was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident. His bond was initially set at $155,000, before being increased to $1 million, and now has doubled from there.

Walthall has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and one count each of larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by felon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

Emanuel was shot in the leg “numerous times” while attempting to apprehend a suspect early Saturday morning in the Roseboro area. The suspect, identified by Walthall, was allegedly stealing a motor vehicle, according to information from authorities.

Emanuel was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a local trauma center, where she has undergone numerous hours of surgery. Emanuel is a two-year veteran with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and has been married to her husband Trent Emanuel for less than one year.

“I ask that everyone keep Dep. Caitlin Emanuel and her family in their thoughts and prayers,” Thornton stated following Saturday’s shooting. “I pray that her recovery is speedy. I cannot imagine the anguish she is going through. I know God will carry her through,”

More than 200 donors have combined to raise over $14,000 toward a $15,000 goal on a GoFundMe page established by Nick Pope.

“I cannot begin to express how moved I am by the outpouring of love and support from our community. Our citizens’ support for law enforcement and Caitlin have been second to none,” the sheriff stated. “Caitlin is recovering well, but still has a long road ahead. Please continue to keep her and her family in your prayers.”

All funds raised will be used to aid in the recovery of Emanuel and all unforeseen costs not covered from the on-duty injury, according to page organizers.

Emanuel was shot early Saturday investigating a motor vehicle theft outside of Roseboro. Around 2:02 a.m. Saturday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle theft at 2475 Hayne Stretch Road, outside of Roseboro.

The responding deputy, Emanuel, located the vehicle and suspect on Hayne Stretch Road, down from Butler Island Road. Shortly after making contact with the suspects, Emanuel called for assistance, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office. A second deputy responding to the scene discovered Emanuel had been shot.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the deputy was shot in the leg with her own service weapon during the struggle. Thornton said the suspect put Emanuel in a stronghold when she approached him after spotting the stolen vehicle.

The wounded deputy was placed in a patrol vehicle and transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where she was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

Authorities said a perimeter was established in the area and additional resources were called in to attempt to locate the suspects. Resources from the NC State Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Sampson County Emergency Services responded and assisted in the manhunt.

Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Walthall was taken into custody on Sir Lane, outside of Roseboro.

Deputies maintained a search perimeter, attempting to locate a possible second person involved in the incident. A description was initially given for a second black male suspect, but the possibility of a second suspect was subsequently ruled out. Investigators still remained on the scene for a time. Officers remained on scene to locate and collect evidence.