Home News Gillim welcomed to Rotary News Gillim welcomed to Rotary July 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Clinton-Sampson Rotarian Lethia Lee pins newest Rotary member Edward Gillim during Monday’s meeting, welcoming him into the club. Clinton-Sampson Rotarian Lethia Lee pins newest Rotary member Edward Gillim during Monday’s meeting, welcoming him into the club. View Comments Clinton broken clouds enter location 26.9 ° C 28.6 ° 25.2 ° 81 % 3.1kmh 75 % Thu 36 ° Fri 35 ° Sat 36 ° Sun 38 ° Mon 36 °