Clinton-Sampson Rotarian Lethia Lee pins newest Rotary member Edward Gillim during Monday’s meeting, welcoming him into the club.

Clinton-Sampson Rotarian Lethia Lee pins newest Rotary member Edward Gillim during Monday’s meeting, welcoming him into the club.

Clinton-Sampson Rotarian Lethia Lee pins newest Rotary member Edward Gillim during Monday’s meeting, welcoming him into the club.