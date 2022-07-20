Graduates and future Rams were reward money for college thanks to their academic success by being named recipients of 2022 Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association Scholarship Award.

The Duplin-Sampson Chapter of the Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association recently announced its scholarship award winners, which included two students from Sampson County and one from Duplin County.

The three graduates and scholarships award recipients include Tamia Jacobs, Myanna Lassiter and Ahmad Lisane.

“Members of the Duplin-Sampson Chapter are delighted to announce their 2022 scholarship award recipients,” a statement issued from the Alumni Association said. “Each will enter Winston-Salem State University in the fall 2022 freshman class. The Duplin-Sampson Chapter is proud of these students and wish only the best for them as they further their studies at Winston-Salem State University.”

Jacobs is from Clinton and is a graduate of Union High School. She is the daughter of Kristie Jacobs Adams, Tyree Sampson (father), Elouise Jacobs, and Ronnie and Lorraine Marable (grandparents). As a Ram Jacobs plans are to major in biology.

Lassiter is the daughter of Myra Lassiter and the late Henry James Lassiter from Roseboro. Lassiter is a Leopard and graduate of Lakewood High School, her plans are to major in nursing.

Lisane is a graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill High School and is the son of Chris and Senora Lisane from Teachey, N.C. He wishes to becomae and educator and plans to persue his goal by majoring in middle grades education.

The Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association Scholarships are awarded to students seeking their four-year undergraduate degrees at WSSU. The scholarships is awarded to qualified individuals based on academic criteria and or financial need over a four-year period. The amount awarded include $1,000 per year or $500 per semester up to $4,000.

Scholarship recipients must maintain the required grade point average of 2.7 mandated by the WSSU National Alumni Association, in order to remain eligible for the WSSU National Alumni Scholarship.

