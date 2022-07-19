Holland gets back to business, with husband at heart

Fletch’s Grill is the newest food spot in Clinton, recently opened at 421 W. Elizabeth St. It is in the building that was formerly Jenna Bug’s Cafe.

Pictured is the late Russell Fletcher Holland, husband of Fletch’s Grill owner Tammy Holland. The restaurant was named after him in honor of his memory.

A delicious homestyle cooked breakfast and lunch awaits those who find their way to Sampson County’s newest eatery — Fletch’s Grill.

While this spot is new, its location is one that’ll be familiar to quite a few people. Fletch’s Grill is located at 421 W. Elizabeth St and is housed inside the same building that was formerly Jenna Bugs Cafe.

Fletch’s Grill is open nearly seven days a week — it is closed only on Sundays — and has both dine-in and customer pickup. Hours of operation are from Monday to Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. They stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.

For those wondering about the menu, all the home-cooked classics for both breakfast and lunch are present, including country ham, eggs, omelets, bacon, sausage or pancakes, along with much more for breakfast every day. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fried chicken, along with chicken filet, turkey sandwiches and chicken salad are part of the lunch offerings.

They even have specials that rotate daily and include everything from stew beef and rice, salisbury steak, chicken and pastry, BBQ pork chops, and the list goes on.

Another aspect further boosting the familiarity of Fletch’s Grill is its owner, Tammy Holland, who is no stranger to the restaurant business around here. She was previously one of the owners of Beth’s Grill in Clinton.

“Well, four years ago, we opened up Beth’s Grill, me and my sister, we ran that together for those four years,” she said. “Then in September of last year, I lost my husband (Russell Fletcher Holland) and this was a way to get me out of the house.”

“The girl that was here before left and Sylvia Miller, who owns the building, she’s a very good friend of mine and I told her let me give a swing at it,” she continued. “I had a little bit of experience, so I said, ‘let me see.‘”

After that, Holland and her family got to work cleaning up and prepping for their grand opening. It didn’t take them long, especially since they had a name for their new restaurant already picked out.

“When we got here, we cleaned up for about a month and a half, we got it looking better and Monday, July 11, was our grand opening,” she said. “So that’s the story behind how we opened and that’s why it’s called Fletch’s because, Fletcher, that was my husband’s name.”

“We’ve been busy since opening and we stay busy from 5:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the evening; it’s been constant and steady too,” Holland said. “So we’ve had a good turnout and everybody said the food was delicious. We’ve still got a little bit of repairs to do right on, but we’re hoping we’ll get everything in tiptop shape soon.”

With that said, Holland left with these words for all those that have and will support them in the coming future.

“I really appreciate the people coming out and supporting us this past week and I hope they continue,” she said. “I hope the food was OK and if there is a problem with the food, we want to know about it so we can correct it. We’ve not had too many complaints, but we want to do it right and we want the food to be right.”

“We just want to let them know we were so thankful that they have shown some interest in our little spot,” Holland said. “I don’t know how long it’ll last, but as long as we can get around, I guess we’ll be here.”

“This is a family oriented place and is Christian based,” she added. “We do want people coming here to know and feel the presence of God when they walk in the door. It’s just been wonderful so far and we’ve had such an outpouring from within the community. And, of course, my husband was a well-known man and everybody loved him, so this is something we wanted to do for him.”

To find out more about Fletch’s Grill, the menu or their daily specials they can be reached at 910-631-1050 or on Facebook.

