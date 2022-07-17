The exodus of 2019 was met with great expectations and a fierce determination to become more productive in 2020, but it was disrupted by the novel disease, Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), which shut down the economy and life as we knew it. It would be fair to say that we are now living in a new normal.

As of today, COVID-19 affects more than 2 million people. The United States went into quarantine after the World Health Organization, also known as WHO, and the Center for Disease Control, also known as the CDC, based on limited scientific data and the rising number of people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who had died from it. There was an eerie silence not only here in the United States but around the world. This was historic and scary to see.

There are several “the day the world stood still” moments in my life.

At present, I have chosen to practice mindfulness techniques. Being mindful always me become aware of what I am, where I am, and whose I am. May I ask you: Can you remember some of your greatest achievements in life? Could you feel the joy of achieving your goals? Where were you numb to it all? Did you go on to the next goal before allowing yourself to be grateful for the achievements you’ve accomplished? Life can become incredibly busy, and when we look around, you’d see the things we’ve accomplished weren’t the true things that needed accomplishing. What we thought we had an abundance of wasn’t what we needed. I can remember one of the accomplishments was publishing my very first book. A book that was written mainly to share my healing process with others. My mother wrote the forward. In my mindfulness journey, I returned to the book. The forward had a different impact on me than it did then. In part, I was older, experienced so many unimaginable losses, and gained knowledge of something.

It was raining outside. There was a dark overcast in the sky. The clouds were billowy and angry looking, and the thunder was loud and consistent. It was beautiful to see and hear. I loved the rain, but I didn’t like being outside in it. I settled into a comfortable position with the intention of being mindful, paying conscious attention to my thoughts and feelings without passing judgment on them. Reading her words, my thoughts went back to a time when there were so many questions and so few answers. The only answer, and it remains so today, was to trust in God. Hurting? Trust in God. talked about? Trust in God. Is your money acting strangely? Trust in God. That was our song. That is our song. As much of a cliche as it sounds, it is true. The key to this practice is having faith. My doctor once told me he had to cut me to heal me. Sometimes, it gets ugly before it gets better. Keep the faith. Faith. That was the word she concluded her forward with. I would like to share the forwarded words of my mother with you.

It is my honor to write this foreword for my daughter. I have shared many of the struggles that Vanessa has encountered. The mountains she has climbed helped shape her to be the woman she is today. I look at her and am oftentimes amazed by her strength and courage. Her tenacity is almost frightening to me. I taught all my children to be strong achievers and preservers, and she has not disappointed me. This book is a testament that setbacks don’t mean you have to sit back. Certain people stand tall and believe that they are winners. How can you not be winners when you serve a champion, and his name is Jesus? You must realize this fact, certain ones, as my daughter did. Your setback is only a problem if you make it one. You can live! It is your choice.

As a mother, I am proud of Vanessa’s accomplishments. As a believer in Christ, I am most proud of her faith to stand strong in the Lord despite the turbulence that has taken place in her life. Faith. Because that is the key to your happiness and spiritual walk with the Lord. “Faith.”

You may be confused about the events that are taking place in your life. Walking a path that is unfamiliar to you. You were blindsided by the direction you’re walking in. I admire your courage to move on despite not understanding the course her life was taking. I’m praying that your destiny helpers connect with you, that your faith continues to stand strong in the face of adversities. Be mindful of where you are and whose you are? You’re in the place for blessings of the Lord that makes rich and adds no sorrow. I believe in you; I’m cheering you on. Because you’re someone’s testimony, they are praying for your story.

“The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and He addeth no sorrow with it” — Proverbs 10:22