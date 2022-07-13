Family gathers at Mary Gran for joyous occasion

Ida Johnson looks down in complete joy over her birthday cake, presented this past Sunday, July 10, which marked her 101st birthday.

The Johnson family was grinning ear to ear when they presented the gorgeous birthday cake to the birthday girl on her 101st birthday.

Pictured are Ida Johnson with her only two living sons out of her five sons, along with their wives. From left, are: Roberta, Haywood, Ida, James and Lillian Johnson.

The Johnson family smiles together in celebration for their beloved Ida Johnson’s 101st birthday. Pictured, from left, are Rochelle Johnson, Helen Ellis, Joshua Johnson, Mario Johnson, Odell Johnson, Haywood Johnson, Ida Johnson, James Johnson, Lillian Johnson, Roberta Johnson and Israel Johnson.

It was a blessed day for the Johnsons as members of the family were able to gather together at Mary Gran Nursing Center this past Sunday, July 10, for an unbelievable moment — the 101st birthday of the lovely Ida Johnson.

The skies were dreary and rain was drizzling down, but it was hard to tell with all the smiles and laughter that were coming from the family. The celebration was held behind Mary Gran, where the gazebo was decorated with a pretty pink banner and matching balloons hung in Johnson’s honor. They sung everyone’s favorite birthday song together before chowing down on her giant white birthday cake, that was revealed to actually be made of vanilla and chocolate cupcakes.

All the while, that laughter and joy during another milestone for their family never stopped.

Johnson was born in Delway, NC, and while growing up there, she’d eventually meet and marry the love of her life, Joseph Johnson. Their marriage lasted around 50 years up until Joseph’s passing. The two of them built a family that led to five boys, including Harold, Furman, James, Truman and Haywood Johnson — a family that is still going strong to this day.

Both Johnson and her husband Joseph were from humble backgrounds and dedicated their lives to farm life, as many did a century ago. Their youngest son, Haywood, was there to celebrate with his mom, shared what he remembered about their life then and what kind of person his mom was.

“We were very poor, of course, and I had to crop tobacco during the summer to earn my school money,” he said with a chuckle. “My mother was a housewife, but of course, she also helped on the farm. We had our own little barn, plus we sharecropped so she would always be working in the barn sowing tobacco and all that similar stuff. And, one thing I definitely remember is that she would always tan our butts if we misbehaved.”

Haywood Johnson and each of his older brothers each did stints in the military, which made him remember another heartwarming aspect about his mother of which he was always fond.

“Whenever we were in the military, for Christmas, she would always fix up a cake box and send it to us no matter where we were in the world,” he said. “She’d have fruit cake in there, chocolate, pineapple and every kind of cake you could think of — she’d just pack in there.”

It wasn’t just during their time in the military either. Haywood also said that making sure her family was always fed was something she loved passionately throughout her life.

“Being that I’m the youngest, I can’t tell you as much as my brothers could,” he said laughingly. “I just remember that we had a big family and she would always make sure that we had enough to eat. She’d always cook a whole lot stuff and we’d just enjoy ourselves eating together. Some of the best and fondest times we shared came from when we’d just simply enjoy her handmade sandwiches outside with one another.”

These days, Johnson can no longer cook for her family due to her age so she spends her days enjoying her new favorite pasttime — bird watching.

“At the rest home, I put a bird feeder outside her window and she loves to look at the birds,” Johnson said. “She doesn’t like looking at TV. She’d rather look at people walk up and down the hallway and the birds more than anything else.”

The family also made it a point that her faith not be overlooked either. A devoted Christian and woman of faith, Johnson has been a member of Mt. Zion Church in Delway for nearly her entire life. Though she’s unable to attend these days, she means much to the church so her pastor Rev. Jimmy Melvin and his wife Janet always come to visit her.

Her faith has truly been rewarded, having reached 101 years of age and also being a survivor of colon cancer. When asked about how it felt and what it meant to still have mom with them, Haywood, and his only other living brother James, who was also there to celebrate Johnson’s 101 birthday, shared their thoughts.

“We are blessed to be here and I’m blessed to have a mother that has lived this long,” James Johnson said. “I’m blessed that she’s been here this many years and I thank God for her and this entire family.”

“All I can say is just, oh wow, I’m also excited that she has lived so long,” Haywood Johnson said. “This is a great day for both her and our family. She’s always took care of us and was truly a good mama.”

“I just hope that we inherit some of that longevity,” he added with a laugh.

