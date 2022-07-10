Veterans service officer first recipient of award, which will bear her name

Ann Knowles has dedicated her life to serving veterans in Sampson County, so exemplifying what it means to serve that she became the inaugural recipient of a national award that will now bear her name for years to come.

Nichole Coleman, president of National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), bestowed the award to Knowles during a NACVSO opening ceremony last month. The presentation came as a complete surprise to Knowles, who became the first recipient of the annual Ann Knowles Distinguished CVSO Award.

“The purpose of this award is to annually recognize an NACVSO member who has gone above and beyond in demonstrating the professionalism, values and ethos of an exemplary CVSO — someone who demonstrates the four characteristics of a “Distinguished CVSO” every day through their work in their community,” Coleman explained.

Those characteristics include compassion, respect, loyalty and integrity.

Coleman explained how the recipient of the inaugural award would be its namesake. To build suspense, she did not reveal Knowles’ name until the end of her presentation.

For more than 40 years, Knowles has helped veterans in the area and believes it was a calling. In her heart, the only reason she’s sitting in the office is to help them. She said the military is part of everyone’s heritage, regardless of their religion or skin color.

“We need to think of them for what they do represent,” Knowles has told The Independent. “They protected this country and protected everybody. If it weren’t for what the veterans did, we may not be living in the country we’re living in today. We will not have the freedom and freedom is not free. Freedom comes at a price. The price that’s paid is the blood from our soldiers.”

In explaining how Knowles was deserving of the award, Coleman took the audience through each of the four characteristics.

First is compassion.

“As you know, it takes a special person to be compassionate in our line of work. And it’s not just about being compassionate with our clients. It’s about supporting and paying attention to everyone in our community — our partners in VA, our co-workers in our local offices, and our colleagues and friends in our association.”

Coleman explained that during her second NACVSO Conference, she had a difficult moment when confronted with a training topic that triggered her own traumatic experience in the military,

“This person was a trainer at the time and immediately recognized that something was not right with me,” Coleman recalled. “This person asked me if I was OK, and when I replied that I wasn’t sure, she asked how she could help. I have her the names of the two people at the conference who I knew and trusted, and she found them and brought one of them to me. She taught me with her actions that day to always do my best to be aware of who is around me, be compassionate and be sensitive to their needs.”

Next is respect.

“This woman is not only respected among her peers for her unwavering dedication to veterans,” Coleman stated. “She has earned that respect for her wisdom and deep expertise gained from over 40 years of service, serving as NACVSO’s longest-tenured accredited representative, her skilled ability to negotiate with others and develop solutions that are better for everyone, and her ability to deliver it all as ‘a Southern woman.’”

That respect, according to Coleman, won her the NACVSO presidency in 2005, ultimately becoming the first female president who served for two terms.

Next comes loyalty.

“For those of you who have figured out who I’m talking about, you know she is a fiercely loyal person, and definitely someone you want to have on your side,” said Coleman. “She puts veterans first and foremost in her community, in NACVSO, and at every opportunity she has to advocate for them and their families.”

When Knowles was NACVSO’s representative in Washington, D.C., she was “stellar” in how she represented the group in front of the VA and Congress, Coleman attested.

“Some have even said that she ‘bleeds NACVSO,’” she said. “Her loyalty to advancing our profession and our organization have been foundation to where we are today.”

The final characteristic to the award is integrity.

“While it goes without saying that this woman is known for being honest, ethical and having strong moral principles,” said Coleman. “As one of the few career civilians in our line of work, she truly understands the important role CVSOs play in ensuring that all veterans receive the benefits and services they deserve. She understands that her role as a CVSO is to hold county, state and federal governments accountable for upholding their responsibilities and their obligations to care for veterans and their families.”

“As she has stated many times before: ‘As CVSOs, our job isn’t to make the decision, just help fix the bad decisions and deliver the news.’”

“Perhaps some of this work ethic and good character come from her upbringing by her grandmother on a farm, or working at the soda shop in the local drugstore. Whatever it is she had in her core, it is clear that she exemplifies what it means to be a Distinguished CVSO.”

A modest Knowles was shocked at the distinction.

“This was a huge surprise,” she stated. “I thought that the president was talking about Jane Roland from Ohio. I did not have any idea it was me until the last to sentences about grandmother and soda shop. My grandmother raised myself and my two siblings and was our rock and I learned from her to do my best at whatever I was doing and to never give up.”

Following the ceremony, Knowles told Coleman how bowled over she was at the accolade, saying it was her honor to be able to do what she does every day.

“You will never know what that award means to me,” Knowles stated. “It is in a place of honor in my office and when my veterans come in and see it, I explain the award and how much CVSOs across our country are doing every day to help veterans obtain what they deserve. I always tell them no one is giving them anything — that they have earned their VA benefits when they raised their right hand and pledged their allegiance to our country and were willing to lay down their life for their country.”