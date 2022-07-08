Regina Sinclair Hope

CLINTON — Regina Sinclair Hope, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home.

There will be a visitation held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Regina, born Nov. 7, 1957 in Oakland, California, was the daughter of the late Miles Sinclair and Brownie Annetta Whitlow Sinclair. She graduated from Hobbton High School and worked in sales. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her long time companion dog, Baby Girl.

Survivors include: daughter, Sheryl Kimbro and husband Ross; son, Rocky Powell and wife Maryann; grandchildren, Brittany, Paige, Madilyn, Josslyn, and Blakely: great-grandchildren, Kynlee and Wyatt; nieces, Ashley, Katie and Khloe; nephews, Tommy and Kenny; and brother, Craig Sinclair and wife Kathy.

