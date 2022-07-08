An apparently impaired motorist, who was operating a vehicle reported stolen out of Duplin County, led local law enforcement on a chase in the Clinton area that exceeded speeds of 120 mph before the vehicle was ultimately wrecked, throwing the man from the wreckage and killing him, authorities said.

Around 4:39 pm Thursday, Clinton Police Department officers were notified of a male subject operating a motor vehicle, reportedly while impaired, according to police officials, who issued a press release on the incident Thursday night.

A description of a gray Dodge Charger was given, along with the license plate number. While officers were attempting to locate the vehicle on U.S. 701, they received information from E-911 that the vehicle had been entered stolen by Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers discovered the Dodge Charger traveling U.S. 701 South, near Faison Highway, and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop, however as the officer exited his vehicle, the vehicle sped off turning onto Faison Highway, according to reports.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which was traveling at speeds “well over 120 mph” as the officers passed Challenge Club Drive, one of the entrances to Timberlake Country Club.

Officers continued down Faison Highway in an attempt to catch up to the Charger and, according to reports, as they approached the 2900 block of Faison Highway, discovered that the vehicle had wrecked. A male driver was discovered thrown from the vehicle, his body found lying next to part of the wreckage.

Clinton Fire Department, Sampson County EMS, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the vehicle crash.

The driver’s name was being withheld, pending notification of his next of kin.