(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 23 — Jose Henry Sanchez, 24, of 121 Elford Boney Lane, Rose Hill, was charged with resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is Aug. 12.

• June 24 — Jessica Denise Byrd, 23, of 8554 Burnette Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is July 8.

• June 24 — Antonio Morales Mendez, 34, of 64 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with assault on a female and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 25.

• June 25 — Jesus Hermelindo Rodriguez, 50, of 467 Daughtry Town Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• June 26 — Latoya Moore Bratten, 37, of 202 Brantwood Court, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 10.

• June 26 — Jimmy Darrell Hall, 36, of 1225 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 29.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.