Clintonian installed as new District Governor, only 7th woman

Nancy Carr, newly installed District Governor for District 7730, which includes Sampson, talks with one of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club’s long-time members JW Simmons before Saturday’s ceremony. In her arms is youngest granddaughter Marie.

Fifteen members of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club were on hand Saturday to cheer on fellow club member Nancy Carr as she was sworn in as District Governor for district 7730, which includes 50 clubs in southeastern North Carolina. While together, the local Rotarians surprised fellow member and club secretary Chuck Yancey, third from left, back row, with the 2022 Rotarian of the Year Award.

During the exchange of District Governor banners, newly installed DG Nancy Carr and incoming Clinton-Sampson Rotary president Dr. Wesley Johnson take possession of the distinquished banner acknowledging the local noon-day club as home of the new District Governor.

New District Governor Nancy Carr talks to the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club’s outgoing president, Ron Carter, during Saturday’s installation service. Carr is the first District Governor to come from the local noon-day club.

Before the installation lunch at Moore’s Creek Battlefield, Rotarian Nancy Carr talks with guests including, pictured, Pam High, a member of the Clinton Rotary Club, which meets Thursday evenings. Also pictured are Clinton-Sampson Rotary members Donna Williams and Eileen Coite, in background.

Also installed during Saturday’s service were Clinton-Sampson Rotary members Vanessa Barnes and Ken Benton, who are taking on district duties as the literacy chairwoman and the District Youth Services chairman, respectively.

MOORE’S CREEK BATTLEFIELD — As director of Sampson County’s United Way for 20 years, Nancy Carr could be found in the trenches, working to get Sampson hurricane victims needed supplies and life-saving water, championing the causes of the UW’s member agencies and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with UW givers, not only encouraging them to provide financial support but doing so herself. The same could be said of her efforts when she became a member of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club 15 years ago. With that same giving spirit, Carr dug in, reading to children in the public schools, picking up roadside litter, serving up shrimp and giving back to Rotary through the Paul Harris Fellowship, Polio Plus and the Cart Fund, which supports Alzheimer’s Research.

All of these, and so many more, are examples of the giving heart that former District 7730 Governor Dawn Rochelle said epitomized Carr, who was installed Saturday as the new leader of the 50 clubs and its members that make up 7730.

With husband Bill by her side, two of her four children in the audience, her two grandchildren watching and some 15 of her Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club family — as well as several Clinton Rotary members — cheering her own, a beaming Carr took her oath, promising to uphold the tenets of Rotary and to support the clubs and its members, all in an effort to make a difference in communities across the state as well as the world.

“Nancy Carr will be a thoughtful leader with a big heart,” Rochelle said as she introduced Carr to the audience of over 120 Rotarians from across the district. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime and we know we are placing our district in steady and capable hands. She has a giving heart and so much energy … Rotary is a natural complement to her capable leadership and service qualities.”

Carr is the first District Governor to come from the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club and one of only a small handful from Sampson County. She is also the seventh woman to hold the District Governor title.

The long-time Clinton resident said she was “very excited” to serve in her new leadership role.

“I have big shoes to fill,” she attested as she gave a nod first to outgoing DG Ellen Deaton and then to the district governors that came before her.

Carr, a Duke University graduate, said she was raised in a large, loving military family, one that instilled the values of education and giving back. Being a part of Rotary, she stressed, was a natural fit for her.

And she touted her fellow Rotarians from across the district for being “like-minded individuals who believed in doing good in their communities and in the world.”

After telling a poignant story about a young boy who questioned a woman cleaning the shells of turtles and, in her way, giving back, Carr stressed the significance of making a difference. “Together we can make that difference — in eradicating polio, in supporting Alzheimer’s research and in helping our local communities.

“I hope you wake up every morning and pretend that what you do makes a difference because, in truth, it does,” Carr asserted.

Before being sworn in, Carr, who mingled with the dozens upon dozens of Rotarians in attendance, said she was looking forward to her new role. “This will be an exciting challenge for me. I am ready to begin this year, and I believe we can do great things across this district for our communities and beyond.”

Earlier in the day, Rotarians and guests enjoyed a luncheon catered by Sampson County’s own Matthew Register of Southern Smoke, fellowshipped with members from other clubs and then settled in to hear an inspirational message from past District Governor April Clark, who said 2022 was a historic year for Rotarians as they welcomed their first-ever international president and now was installing another woman in the role of district governor.

Then she stressed the themes for the Rotary year: Reflect, dream, imagine and celebrate.

“Close your eyes and think about what or who inspires you. Might it be a sunset or perhaps the sounds of music, maybe something else. And then consider that you inspire others by the work you do in the world and in your own communities. The work we, as Rotarians, do at home, in our communities and across the globe makes a difference … from providing life-saving drops of medicine that stops polio to feeding the hungry…, the belief you have in the value of community service makes each of you everyday heroes that keep on inspiring.”

Clark said Rotarians inspire the world and one another with their energy and their big hearts, hearts open to serving others. “We are the game-changers and the force that powers Rotary across the globe.”

Outgoing president Deaton, tears welling in her eyes, thanked those who had helped her throughout the year and praised the work of the 50 clubs in the district who, together setting records in money raised, with over $300,00 in the annual fund for the district and over $100,000 for Polio Plus. “That is to the credit of this Rotary Family, the 50 amazing clubs and its members… what an impact you have made.”

Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club members in attendance said the day was inspirational and exciting.

“It was wonderful,” club member Eileen Coite said in a text to Carr after the event.