A Sampson County man was killed late Saturday night in a single-vehicle wreck on Suttontown Road, when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire, N.C. Highway Patrol authorities said.

According to patrol reports, a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on Suttontown Road “at a high rate of speed” when it ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and came back onto the roadway out of control, crossing the centerline and running off the left side of the roadway, where the car struck a large tree and caught fire.

Trooper L.M. High responded to the fatal collision at 10:27 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened near Giddensville Road. A large portion of the vehicle was completely burned along with the driver, N.C. Highway Patrol officials said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Savon Nicholas Scott, 24, of Juniper Road, Faison.

Patrol investigators said speed was a contributing factor, however were unsure whether any other factors contributed.