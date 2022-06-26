Closure scheduled to begin Monday

NEWTON GROVE — A section of Old Goldsboro Road in Sampson County is scheduled to close for about a week and a half to allow crews to replace a pipe.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the road near Irwin Drive at 8 a.m. June 27 and reopen by 5 p.m. July 7.

Bridge maintenance crews will replace the current pipe with a larger one.

Drivers that need access to either side of Old Goldsboro Road will be detoured onto U.S. 701, U.S. 13 and Irwin Drive. Commuters should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution near the closure, according to transportation officials.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.