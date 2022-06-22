CLINTON — On June 9, 2022, Gail Gainey, Secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Clinton, presented the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation with a check to help finance the Clinton Kiwanis Scholarship Fund at SCC for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Established in 1997 by the Kiwanis Club of Clinton, the Kiwanis scholarship was originally named and created in memory of Mr. Francis B. Fussell, a prominent local restaurateur and dedicated Kiwanian. Since 1997, twenty-five students at Sampson CC have benefited from the generosity of the Clinton Kiwanis Club— receiving scholarships that have allowed them to continue their education and positively impact their local community.

The mission of the Kiwanis is to be a positive influence in communities worldwide, through both its local clubs and international organization. Their goal is to help kids grow and succeed by serving and improving the world one child and one community at a time. Every year, Kiwanis International creates around 150,000 service projects and raises almost $100 million US dollars for students, families, and communities in over 80 countries worldwide. Thanks to the generosity of the Kiwanis Club of Clinton, many local students and families have been touched by the Kiwanis organization and have witnessed the positive impact the Clinton Club has had, and continues to have, on their lives and on Sampson County as a whole.

Representing the SCC Foundation, Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, was present to receive the check from Gainey during her visit to campus. In a quote, Turlington voiced her appreciation towards the Kiwanis Club of Clinton and thanked them for continuing to support the College and its students through financial gifts for over 20 years.

She expressed, “The Kiwanis have been longtime supporters and advocates of Sampson Community College, and we highly appreciate their dedication to helping educate and train our students. On behalf of all of SCC, the Foundation truly thanks them for their gift.”

Sampson CC extends its vast gratitude towards the Kiwanis Club of Clinton. The College is grateful to have the support and advocacy of the Kiwanis, and believes that through their gift, many students’ lives will be touched, as well as their communities. SCC looks forward to continuing to partner with Kiwanis in the future.

For more information about Kiwanis or how to apply for scholarships at SCC, visit www.kiwanis.org or www.sampsoncc.edu/scholarships.