Juneteenth observed, performances showcased in Sampson

Pebbles Spearman, left, gifts Raising Resilience Foundation owner Victoria Marable flowers to mark the success of their collaboration with Tomeka Robinson in creating the Summer Breeze Showcase and Juneteenth celebration event.

Pebbles Spearman, left, from Da Platform, and Tomeka Robinson of 810 Studios share an emotional embrace. These two ladies came together to help make the Summer Breeze Showcase possible.

There was nothing but smiles as one person after the next tried to conquer the mechanical bull ride.

Shaletia Rayner was one of the local artists from Clinton who performed at the Summer Breeze Showcase and Juneteenth celebration event.

Jewelry by Traci Lynn was just one of the vendors selling their wares at the event.

Nothing says a celebration like good food, and food vendors were aplenty at the Summer Breeze Showcase.

DJ Slice was blasting all the music for guests who came to celebrate Juneteenth at the Summer Breeze Showcase.

Pictured are members from the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP who came to celebrate and educate their people on Juneteenth. From left are: Vrenda Faison, Lee Byam and Larry Sutton.

Papa Pete’s Family Farm was the place to be in Sampson County this past Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year, was officially marked Sunday and nationally observed Monday.

While this marks the one-year anniversary of Juneteenth being officially named a federal holiday, this event was the third annual celebration event held for it in Sampson County. Victoria Marable, owner of the Raising Resilience Foundation, created the inaugural event held here, starting it as a way to bring education of Juneteenth and to boost positivity within the Black community in Sampson.

The event was held at Royal Lane Park the last two years, but things were a little different this time thanks to Marable’s partners.

To help her celebrate Juneteenth, Marable partnered with Tomeka Robinson’s 810 Studios, and Da Platform’s Pebbles Spearman, to create the event held at Papa Pete’s, entitled the Summer Breeze Showcase and Juneteenth celebration. During the event, Black-owned vendors and food trucks were gathered, selling their wares. There were mechanical bull rides, horse rides, water slides, bounce houses, drinks and more that lasted throughout the day.

The biggest part of the event came in the form of live performances and entertainment. There was talent from Sampson County and even artist from Washington, D.C., that came to celebrate Juneteenth and perform here in Clinton. To top it off, comedians Sherod “Genius” Jones, out of Raleigh, and Jermaine “Snap” Thurston, from Atlanta, Ga., emceed the event. Roland “DJ Slice” Owens had the music pumping all day.

Juneteenth dates back to more than 150 years ago, a celebration for African slaves that marked the true end of slavery in the United States, following the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 that emancipated all slaves. The news, however, didn’t reach all slaves until over two years later. The last of the slaves wouldn’t become free until after the Civil War ended and the Confederate army was defeated. The remainder were living in Galveston, Texas.

On June 19, 1865, they received the information from Union soldiers leader Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger that they had been freed.

“Today we are celebrating Juneteenth and today we are here to celebrate freedom,” guest speaker and retired high school history teacher Larry Sutton said during Saturday’s event. “The Civil War became a war for freedom as well as for saving the nation, and thanks to our ancestors we helped to win the war, helped preserve the Union and helped to free ourselves.”

Sutton continued his speech by delving more into the connection of the Civil War and Juneteenth.

“The key to Juneteenth’s creation came in June 1865,” he continued. “The news of Blacks being freed had been broadcast for over two years and by June 1865 the Civil War had been over for nearly two months, but there were still enslaved blacks in Texas.”

“Texas was one of the last areas where enslaved Blacks were freed. It’d be June, 19, 1865, when Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston bringing the news that the war was over and that enslaved Blacks were now freed. When that news came in, those Blacks in Galveston became jubilant and were put in a celebratory mood. They began to sing, dance and shout to the Lord for having liberated them in the end.”

“Ever since that date, people in Texas and in nearby states began to celebrate June 19 as a day of freedom for slaves.”

President Joe Biden signed the bill on June 17, 2021, making Juneteenth the 11th American federal holiday and the first to obtain legal observance as such in nearly 40 years — since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated in 1983.

“Across the county, Juneteenth was slow in catching on and was probably the best kept secret in America for a long time,” Sutton said. “But here we are today, June 18, 2022 — 157 years later — finally celebrating an official and federal holiday that has been named Juneteenth.”

“I hope everyone continues to enjoy this event, but don’t forget why we’re here, which is to celebrate the first full year of Juneteenth as being a federal holiday and that we are here to celebrate freedom.”

