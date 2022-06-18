After talk of hike, board maintains rate in adopted plan

After an eventful budget season that saw Sampson County facing a potential 5-cent tax hike for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a no-tax hike budget was ultimately adopted Thursday by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. The plan boosted several departments, but scaled back on some initially proposed increases and opted to forego setting aside funds usually placed annually in reserve accounts.

The board maintained a tax rate of 82.5 cents per $100 valuation for the 2022-23 budget. The rate is based on an estimated collection rate of 97% and an estimated total valuation of more than $5.1 billion. There is also a tax rate of 14.5 cents per $100 valuation of property located within the Clinton School District for the purpose of supplementing the revenues of the city school district.

The adopted 2022-23 General Fund totals $70,967,339, which is 2.8% over the county’s adopted 2021-22 budget totaling $69,033,990. The total proposed budget and ongoing projects amount to nearly $170 million.

The board last month was presented a proposed budget that called for a 5-cent tax hike, however the board said no such increase will be forthcoming. During a brief budget deliberation last week, the board unanimously directed county staff to cut millions from the 2022-23 proposal, including reserve accounts, departmental budgets and expense allocations, in order to balance the budget at no additional taxpayer expense.

At that time, the board directed staff to prepare a budget ordinance, one that was adopted Thursday.

In a budget message delivered last month, County Manager Ed Causey said that a declining population has translated into less tax base and lowered anticipated revenues, which combined with inflation and supply chain issues affecting everyone, necessitated a proposed 5-cent tax hike in the 2022-23 budget in order to maintain services and “avoid history repeating itself.”

“We do not believe that we can further significantly reduce projected costs without adversely affecting programs,” Causey previously stated in his budget message. “…We do not need to retreat back to the county’s position of 20 years ago with overwhelming pent‐up needs that degrade our actual financial position. Pent-up needs include both the physical and human infrastructure.”

“If you get by this year without a tax increase, it is unlikely that you can get by next year without one,” Causey stated in that message.

County board members said that tax increase will not be coming in 2022-23. A motion to that effect, complete with an outline of comprehensive cuts, was made by Chairwoman Sue Lee last month, seconded by Commissioner Clark Wooten and unanimously approved.

Lee made a motion that all tax increases be eliminated — both county ad valorem tax and fire protection service district taxes — as initially proposed in the budget on May 23. As part of the motion, she also requested a plethora of actions be taken to reduce the proposed budget.

Eliminated from the proposed budget were:

• $450,000 for the County building reserve account.

• $112,500 for the Clinton City Schools building reserve account

• $225,000 for the Sampson County Schools building reserve account

• $112,500 for the Sampson Community College building reserve account

• $250,000 for the Economic Development reserve account

• $122,000 for the revaluation reserve account

Additionally, proposed current expense allocations to Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools were reduced to $1,273 per pupil (a cut of $77,787 for Clinton City Schools and $209,439 for Sampson County Schools, as proposed). However, the per pupil funding amount actually is an increase from the $1,239 in the 2021-22.

The proposed current expense allocation to Sampson Community College was also reduced by $32,412 and a $250,000 proposed capital outlay appropriation for the college eliminated.

Lastly, as part of the budget directive unanimously approved by the board last week, proposed allocations to county departmental budgets were deleted as follows:

• $18,172 from the Animal Shelter budget for replacement cat cages

• $5,539 from the Veterans Department for the Veterans Action Event

• $72,000 from the Cooperative Extension budget for beaver management contracted services

• $76,000 decrease County contribution to the Aging budget

• $25,000 from the Recreation budget for part time salaries/fringes

• $16,207 from the Recreation budget for a bunker rake

• $10,000 from the Recreation budget for the Maintenance entrance

• $60,000 from the Detention Center budget for mezzanine fencing

• $111,577 from the Human Resources budget for contracts/services including the amount budgeted for the salary market study

• $30,000 from the Administration budget for website upgrades

• $69,288 from the EM budget for an Assistant EMS Operations Chief

• $69,299 from the Sheriff’s budget for a Juvenile Investigator

A salary market study will be deferred until the board determines there is available funding to complete the study and implement its results, and the board called for the fund balance appropriated to increase by $85,755.

The board also voted unanimously to freeze the hiring of any new positions.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.