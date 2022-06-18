Graduating seniors in Sampson County Schools — including those at Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union — turned their tassels earlier this month as the Class of 2022, embarking on a new journey following graduations held at each of the respective schools. Individual seniors at each of those schools, as well as Clinton High School, Sampson Early College High School and Mintz and Harrells Christian academies, are featured in The Sampson Independent’s 2022 Senior Salute magazine, an annual commemorative edition dedicated to local graduates. That magazine is contained in today’s edition.