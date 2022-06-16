The Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center is urging donors to “Save Our Summer” by donating blood. The center’s blood supply has been maintained throughout the pandemic, but has reached critical lows at times, according to hospital officials.

The Blood Donor Center relies on community support, churches, high schools, businesses, and civic groups. However, due to early COVID-19 precautions, hosting community events became difficult, leaving the hospital’s blood donor center recovering from blood shortage.

While community events have resumed, the center is renewing its plea to donate.

“To keep up with demand within our hospital, between 120-140 donors need to give blood each month,” the hospital said in a statement announcing the “Save Our Summer” campaign. “While supplies last, blood donors can receive a T-shirt that depicts the summer theme. Summer is the perfect time for teens, and young adults to donate blood while home from school during the summer.”

The SampsonRMC Blood Donor Center encourages the community to host blood drives during the summer. All marketing materials are provided by Blood Donor Center staff and all set up and cleanup is handled by staff. All hosts just have to provide the place. Those interested can contact Blood Donor Center staff to schedule. Blood Donor eligibility, guidelines and center hours are listed at www.sampsonrmc.org/services/blood-donor-services.

Giving blood only takes about 45 minutes, both walk-ins and appointments are accepted. Teens age 16 and old can donate with parental consent.

“Community members are encouraged to donate blood locally, supporting our neighbors, friends, family,” hospital officials stated. “Blood donated at the SampsonRMC Blood Donor Center stays in Sampson County and supplies Sampson Regional Medical Center patients.”

Hospital officials noted that those who donate blood to another organization, such as the American Red Cross or The Blood Connection, will be ineligible to donate for eight weeks.

“A lot can happen in eight weeks,” the hospital’s announcement stated. “It’s important to make community donations a priority.”

If the blood supply is inadequate, the hospital may have to purchase blood from the American Red Cross, The Blood Connection or even source out of state if needed. “Blood is very expensive and a cost that is trickled down to the patient when hospitals have to purchase blood,”

A simple blood donation can serve to positively impact the community hospital and its patients, hospital officials said.

Those interested in scheduling a blood donor appointment or hosting a community blood drive, can reach out to Donor Phlebotomy Technicians Rebecca or Francheska, at 910-592-2689.