A Newton Grove man has been charged in the murder of an acquaintenance in Johnston County, a case that is still under investigation.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 9399 Devils Racetrack Road, Four Oaks, in regard to a death investigation. There, deputies discovered Preston Shadrack Mayo, 39, dead.

Through the investigation, it was determined Mayo had been killed at his home on Mamie Road, Benson, and transported to the Four Oaks residence. Further investigation determined Onzie Putnam Cox, 28, of Harper House Road, Newton Grove, had transported Mayo to the Devils Racetrack Road address and then fled the scene, Johnston County Sheriff’s authorities said.

Cox was located and interviewed by detectives. Sheriff’s officials described Cox as “a friend of Mayo’s,” who had killed Mayo at his home on Mamie Road prior to transporting him to the Four Oaks residence.

Cox was charged with murder in Mayo’s death and he is currently behind held in the Johnston County Jail without privilege of bond. NO motive was released, nor any additional information.

“The investigation remains ongoing with no additional details being released at this time,” a statement from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office read.