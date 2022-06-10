McLamb leaves legacy of helping others

One of the many tributes across Sampson County for Joshua ‘Josh Mac’ McLamb following his passing this week. He was just 31.

Visiting young children to talk to them about firefighting and fire safety was just part of the job for Josh Mac.

Joshua McLamb paints a hydrant in Salemburg, where he served on the fire department since he was a teenager.

The Sampson County community and firefighting fraternity is mourning the loss of Joshua McLamb, affectionately known as “Josh Mac,” a larger-than-life personality whose impact was felt in firehouses, neighborhoods and homes across Sampson and beyond.

Tributes poured in following McLamb’s passing on Tuesday. He had battled cancer for years. He was just 31.

McLamb was a member of Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department, worked as a supervisor with Sampson County 911 Communications, and was a graduate of Lakewood High School’s class of 2008.

A message from Sampson County Emergency Services noted McLamb’s devotion to his job and his love for people.

“Josh Mac was a very passionate telecommunicator and loved to help people,” the agency eulogized. “He is a true example of faith, strength, and courage.”

“Josh exemplified the meaning of having a servant’s heart,” a message from the Salemburg Fire Department read.

He started volunteering with Salemburg Fire Department as a teenaged junior firefighter, following in the footsteps of his father, Johnny Nelson McLamb, a Salemburg firefighter in his own right. Over the years, Josh Mac ascended the ranks to lieutenant, board member and one of the first paid staff members of the department.

“He loved his community and loved serving with his brothers and sisters, not only with us but throughout Sampson County as a telecommunication shift supervisor with Sampson County 911 Center,” the Salemburg FD message stated. “His exemplary dedication as a public servant should serve as an example to future generations on this department and community. Please keep his family and friends and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

McLamb and his family, including wife Brittany and daughters, Rilynn and Alanna, moved to Autryville back in 2019. While Salemburg Fire Department was his home, he was an “unofficial member” of the Autryville Fire Department since the early 2000s. He dedicated a lot of time to the department in recent years when he was closer.

“From the moment anyone met Josh their life was changed forever, whether by his knowledge of a particular situation or simply by his infectious personality — you would always have a friend in him even after getting on his bad side,” a tribute post from Autryville Fire Department read. “We are stronger having been given the opportunity to love and gain precious memories with Josh, but his love and support for the Salemburg Fire Department was never doubted nor silenced for that was his true home.

“One thing we can take comfort in is that Josh knew the plan laid out for him and he knew where he was going,” the message read. “We can only pray to find a strength and faith even a fraction as strong as what he showed the world every single day. We love you Josh.”

McLamb fought a battle with cancer in recent years, but kept moving forward in his own mission to help others.

In an interview with The Sampson Independent back in November 2019, McLamb and wife Brittany reflected on his health issues and their resolve to get through the tough times together. They also preached the importance of early cancer detection. McLamb lost his father to cancer when he was just 43.

The family history prompted Josh to get screened five years before doctors suggest one should. He was diagnosed in 2018 with stage 3A rectal cancer. Years of various treatments followed, but McLamb was never beaten. He stayed involved in his community and kept helping.

“People need help in an emergency, and I’m glad to be able to help them,” McLamb stated back in 2019.

However, it wasn’t just in emergencies that McLamb offered aid. That helping hand extended to children at UNC Children’s Hospital and Rex Cancer Center in recent years.

Following his initial cancer diagnosis in 2018, he spent a number of days at UNC Cancer Center. He and Brittany noticed the children’s hospital right next door and decided they wanted to do something special for the children stuck at the hospital over the holidays.

McLamb urged the public to donate gifts. He checked with the chiefs at Salemburg Fire Department and Autryville Fire Department, as well as Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren, to ask if those sites could be used as drop-off points for toys. Several businesses heard of the quest and reached out to McLamb to offer some assistance, including Matthew’s Cards and Gifts in Clinton and others.

People dropped gifts off at the fire departments and with people who knew McLamb or his family. Eventually, the back of a U-haul was filled with toys for the young patients at UNC Children’s Hospital.

Salemburg Fire Chief Scott Owen, N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Pearson, who is also a Salemburg firefighter, and the McLamb family all drove out to the hospital at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve 2019. They loaded the toys off the U-haul and gave them to nurses working at the hospital that day.

The small crew weren’t able to give out the presents directly to the children since there was a risk of outside contamination. So, all of the gifts were given to nurses who took them to a floor in the hospital that was Santa’s workshop. The toys were sorted there and cleaned and then distributed to the children who had to be at the hospital over the holidays.

Pearson credited the McLambs for the entire endeavor, saying how impressed he was that a man undergoing treatment for a debilitating disease of his own found a way to bring attention to a worthy cause, and work through the pain so that something positive could happen in another’s life.

“Me and Brittany just want to hopefully give those children a blessing this Christmas,” McLamb stated at the time.

That was McLamb, as many would attest. Despite his own ails, McLamb kept plugging away, doing what he could to assure somebody else’s day was a little brighter. McLamb’s legacy is that he was a servant of the people, one who offered not just help, but hope, for others, friends said.

“He puts his community first, even before his health,” Brittany stated back in 2019. “He takes care of himself, but his good heart is worth recognizing. He will always lend a helping hand. He is friends with everyone.”

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Clinton Family Worship Center in Clinton. Graveside service with fireman honors will follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery, Salemburg.

Memorials may be to Brittany Levy McLamb for Josh Mac’s Christmas of Hope to purchase Christmas gifts for children at UNC Children’s Hospital and Rex Cancer Center.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.