Former health facility to reopen this week as YMCA

A familiar sight: The workout area inside the new YMCA in Clinton will have the same layout, so those who frequented the Center for Health and Wellness will be at home.

The basketball court has been polished and freshened up for the reopening.

An inside look at the new feature added to the building following the construction the Child Watch and Kid Zone. Parents will be able to drop off their children here for two hours while they partake in YMCA activities.

An inside look at the new feature added to the building following the construction the Child Watch and Kid Zone. Parents will be able to drop off their children here for two hours while they partake in YMCA activities.

This is the multipurpose room where teaching classes about the kitchen, nutrition, diabetes prevention and more will be held.

The highly-anticipated reopening of the Wellness Center in Clinton, now the YMCA, is slated for this week. And, while the ribbon isn’t set to be cut nor the doors opened to the public until Thursday, a handful of tours were given last week to showcase the renovations ahead of the beginning of a new chapter.

The Sampson County YMCA will open its doors to members to use beginning this Thursday, June 9, at 11 a.m. The YMCA is located at 417 E. Johnson St., Clinton. It will offer members an array of cardio and strength equipment along with an indoor pool, whirlpool, group exercise studio, child watch area, gymnasium, racquetball court, indoor track and teaching kitchen.

For those who have ever visited the Wellness Center in the past, the layout will be very familiar. Most of the construction done was cosmetic and included new flooring throughout the building and the relocation of the administrative area.

The biggest edition, structurally, is a completely new Child Watch and Kid Zone. Here, parents and guardians will be able to drop off their children for two hours while partaking in YMCA activities. There will be two drop-off times from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again at 4 to 7 p.m. and trained childcare specialists will be on duty throughout each session, facility officials said.

“We’ve had a lot of parents really excited about the childcare space,” YMCA Chief Operating Officer Meghan Merritt said. “I think that will be huge for this community because before you couldn’t really bring kids in here. We’re all about youth development so I think that’s going to be a huge feature that will lead to, hopefully, after-school and some recreational sports programs for children and families, We’re really most excited about that.”

While there weren’t major changes to the building outside of the childcare area, the planned programs bring something entirely new, Merritt shared.

“Lots of different group exercise classes, both what we call on land and in the water,” she said,of new programs. “We’ll be doing aquatics aerobics classes, as well. We’ll be offering swim lessons to all ages, children and adults alike, that will be coming soon.

“We’ll be offering family programming, so lots of different special family events, targeted at children,” Merritt said. “Obviously, drop-in childcare will be available for members to use, so that they can be well and work out. We’ll certainly have basketball and racquetball and all of the usual amenities that this community is used to.”

There will be a number of classes happening, but Merritt said all of those classes aren’t yet on the schedule because new staffers are still being brought on board. As more are added to their positions, group exercise classes will be scheduled at the studio and in the gym and the racquetball court.

“We’re excited to bring a lot more of those youth programming elements out,” she added. “We’re hoping to do some after-school programming for children this fall. So, as children go back to school in August, and then possibly some soccer which is one of the first sports that we’re looking forward to bring to the community. So yeah, those are some of the new things coming soon.”

Merritt also mentioned that they’re still looking to fill positions and hiring is still ongoing.

“We are actively hiring and we’re looking for anybody who has a bright smiling face and is ready to work,” Merritt said.

In fall of 2021, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina formed a partnership with Sampson Regional Medical Center and Anonymous Trust to re-open the hospital’s health and wellness facility as a YMCA branch to offer Y programs and services to serve the Sampson County community. Some renovations have been made over the past six months and this facility is now an exceptional YMCA branch, offering wellness programs, aquatics and recreational activities to members and program participants.

The Y will be offering a membership special during its grand opening event. New members will save up to $100 with no joining fee when they join in person on June 9.

Membership to the YMCA is based on household size and ages. Monthly rates vary from $29-$127/month and there are no contracts. Membership includes access to all YMCA of Southeastern NC branches along with hundreds of other YMCA’s across the nation.

Learn more about the benefits of becoming a Y member and joining online at www.ymcasenc.org/sampson.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.