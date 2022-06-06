RALEIGH — Residents and visitors looking for farms that offer outdoor experiences and local food will have plenty of options as many farms across the state offer special summer events for guests.

Visitors will find festivals, pick-your-own berries and flowers, farm tours and camps, picnics, workshops, farmers markets and Father’s Day events. Following is a selection of experiences offered at North Carolina farms through early summer.

Visitors can find farm experiences across the state by downloading the Visit NC Farms app with nearly 2,000 farms, fisheries and agriculture destinations nearby and across the state. The free app is available at www.visitncfarmstoday.com and by downloading from the app store on mobile devices. The app allows users to customize itineraries. Activities can also be found online at www.gottobenc.com, by clicking on the agritourism listing under the Find Local link.

Visitors should verify event dates, ticket requirements and operational hours before going.

Western NC

Mother Nature in all her glory is always a reason to celebrate at Sandy Mush Herb Nursery of Leicester. Visitors can walk through the gardens, nursery and greenhouses while experiencing sounds of creeks running on the farm, soft breezes and sounds of birds. Woodland self-guided hikes are available. Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://sandymushherbs.com/

Located in historic Grassy Creek in the middle of a Christmas tree farm, the Old Store features local goods, crafts, gifts, a Christmas tree education center, and a large deck to sit spell and enjoy the landscape. A Grand Opening will be held June 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. http://theoldstoregrassycreek.com/

Appalachian Barn Alliance is hosting a benefit Art Gala June 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Weaverville. Mingle with 12 Asheville artists who will offer artwork for sale while you enjoy local food and drink. https://appalachianbarns.org/

Central NC

Canady Farm of Hope Mills is open through July from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering fresh strawberries and produce. https://www.facebook.com/canadyfarm/

Our Local Farm of Smithfield is offering reservation-only summer Farm Tours, plus an Educational Workshop and Day Farm Camp for Kids. Summer Mini Farm Schools 2022 run from June 13 through 16, 9 a.m. to noon and June 20 through 23, 9 a.m. to noon. http://ourlocalfarmonline.com/

Brookhaven Mill Farm of Greensboro offers Barnyard Birthday Bashes (weekend dates through June available upon request), and Lavender Harvest in a Jar (June 25 and 26 and July 2 and 3) during this summer season. Check out the farm’s website for more information. http://brookhavenmillfarm.com/

Celebrity Dairy Farm & Inn of Siler City offers Dinner & Goat Dairy Tour: Celebrating Fathers- Father’s Day Dinner & Barn Tour – June 19, 1:30 p.m. https://celebritydairy.com/

Sandy Creek Farm of Lexington is hosting its 8th Annual Blueberry Fest, June 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music, food, berry picking, honeybee observation hive and display, and a nature trail. Farm store and greenhouse open for shopping. http://www.sandycreekfarm150.com/

Flint Rock Farm of Cameron offers “Pick Your Own Bouquet” in late June to early July. Call to schedule an appointment. Farm experiences and educational activities can be scheduled for field trips, individual family outings, birthday parties and family reunions. http://flintrockfarmcameron.com/

Millstone Creek Orchard of Ramseur is hosting the Eastern Randolph Farmers Market with events like u-pick fruit (blueberries, blackberries, early peaches), luxury picnics, fruity pickin’ story times, and catch and release fishing. The Apple Barn and Ice Cream Parlor are also open. Check website for dates and times. http://millstonecreekorchards.com/

Smith’s Farm Market, Strawberry Farm and Garden Center of Benson offers Story Time on the Farm weekly on Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. The farm is hosting a Succulent Workshop on June 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be open this summer with gardening workshops, self-guided farm tours, story time with crafts, and a kids’ gardening club. Check out the farm website for more information on events and plan to spend a day with your family. http://www.smithsnurseryinc.com/

The Tobacco Farm Life Museum of Kenly holds Living History at the Tobacco Farm Life Museum: Weekly on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is hosting its Annual BBQ Cook-Off Challenge June 17 and 18. http://www.tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org/

Hinnant Family Vineyards of Pine Level is hosting a Farmer’s Market & Local Crafts show starting June 18 and recurring on the third Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. http://www.hinnantvineyards.com/

Firefly Farm of Hillsborough is beginning its Fireflies on the Farm event in June. On select Friday evenings, guests are invited to bring a picnic, pick flowers and settle in to watch the fireflies put on their nightly show. Check the website for dates and times. https://www.fireflyfarmnc.com/

Fernrock Farm of Hillsborough will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. beginning in mid-June for pick-your-own flowers. The farm features a tranquil setting with raised beds containing Southern favorites such as dahlias, zinnias, celosia, daisies, cockscomb and more, plus a farm pond with a fountain and numerous feeders for goldfinches, blue birds and hummingbirds. http://www.fernrockfarm.com/

De’Farm on Blueberry Hill of Catawba will be open for blueberry picking and farm tours through Aug. 15. The unique experience begins at the Antique Market Wagon with photo ops, followed by fun in the blueberry patch harvesting delicious blueberries and then farm tours, which include a log-grown mushroom patch and moss-covered hiking trails. http://www.defarmonblueberryhill.wordpress.com/

Sunshine Lavender Farm of Schley hosts a June Bloom Festival June 4 and 11 with Cooper Lasley Farm, Honeygirl Meadery and Picnic Basket Catering along with other local businesses and nonprofits. Farm tours. Fresh lavender. Unique workshops. Relax in a yoga class. Shop the farmers market, and more. Pre-paid tickets are required. Learn more on the website. http://www.sunshinelavenderfarm.co/

Visit Serenity at Stony Point Alpacas of Stony Point for alpaca interactions and educational farm tours. Reservations must be made in advance. https://www.serenityalpacas.com/

Prevette Family Farm’s Plants and Produce of Olin will be opening in mid-June with we-pick or pick-your-own blueberries and blackberries. The farm will also have blooming perennials for sale in the nursery. Call Debbie for picking appointments at 704-880-8284.

Eastern NC

Gregory Farms and Vineyard of Currie is preparing for its Blueberry Harvest Celebration June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the vineyard on select weekends for Saturday wine, music and food events. Check the website for dates and times. http://gregoryfarmsandvineyard.com/

Purple Bloomers Lavender Farm of Lillington will open June 4 and 5 for u-pick lavender. The farm welcomes guests to come and tour, see all the flower fields and cut their own lavender stems. Visit the farm’s Facebook page for additional dates. https://www.facebook.com/purplebloomerslavenderfarm/

Twiddle Dee Farm of Clinton is open to the public via a farm membership program. The farm is open to members for an intimate, safe and unique get-away experience including new trails. Guests can also enjoy the blooming flower gardens, fire pits, wide open spaces, streaming jazz music, plus a retail shop offering unique gifts and edibles. Adults only. http://www.twiddledeefarm.com/

Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of Lu Mil Vineyard of Elizabethtown and indulge with an afternoon on Doc’s Deck, take a walk through the vineyard, rent a golf cart, pedal kart, or bike, browse the antique museum in the Barrel Room, enjoy a few minutes admiring God’s creations, or spend the night in one of the vineyard cabins. http://www.lumilvineyard.com/