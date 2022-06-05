Proposed 2022-23 plan calls for tax hike

A declining population in Sampson County has meant less tax base and anticipated revenue, which combined with inflation and supply chain issues, has left the county at a serious crossroads. County administration said the severity of the situation has meant a proposed 5-cent tax hike in the 2022-23 budget in order to maintain services and not regress into past issues.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at the board’s meeting this Monday, June 6, set for 6 p.m. at the County Auditorium.

The board tentatively scheduled two budget sessions, at 10 a.m. on June 9 and June 16, to further deliberate on the budget, but wanted to hear from the public first. Those sessions will take place in the conference room of the County Administration Building.

County Manager Ed Causey presented the plan to Sampson Board of Commissioners last month.

Given what he termed “bold initiatives and significant accomplishments” — salary adjustments and infrastructure funding among them — Causey said county administrative staff found themselves starting this year’s budget development process with fixed increased expenditures of roughly $2.4 million over last year’s budget, but increased revenues of only $2,432,844.

“This does not include the increased operating costs due to inflation and supply chain challenges,” Causey stated. “Thus, we are requesting a tax increase of 5 cents.”

The tax rate for the current budget stands at 82.5 cents per $100 valuation, so the proposed increase would bring that rate to 87.5 cents.

Departmental requests for 2022-23 have already been reduced by approximately $7 million, Causey pointed out.

“We do not believe that we can further significantly reduce projected costs without adversely affecting programs,” the county manager stated, who offered a supplemental “historical perspective” along with his budget message. “My current budget recommendations are shaped by this historical perspective and my experienced‐based concern that we do not need to retreat back to the county’s position of 20 years ago with overwhelming pent‐up needs that degrade our actual financial position. Pent up needs include both the physical and human infrastructure.”

All employees have received a least a 12.1% increase in salary during the past year, Causey said, noting the percentage of increase for many employees is even greater when the $675,000 allocated to bring salaries to the midpoint during the year is factored in.

The Board of Commissioners approved an additional 5% pay increase for all employees to take effect this past January. At the same time, the board voted to not consider another COLA or pay increase until after the market study slated to begin in July 2022 is completed.

“This action was taken before a potential 5‐cent tax increase was proposed,” Causey stated. “Likewise, if the BOC has concerns about the cost of full implementation of the proposed market study, it is recommended that this planned study be delayed for one year. When we recommended the 2.1% bonus payment to be paid last year, this bonus would have put us even with inflation through 2020. Technically, we were nearly 3% ahead until the (Consumer Price Index) of 7.5% was determined for 2021. Based on CPIs, we are now about 4.5% behind.”

The number of permanent employees at the time of last year’s budget message was 553. During the year, the Board of Commissioners added six paramedics and one intern for Environmental Health, bringing that number to 560. Additional positions, recommended as part of the proposed 2022-23 budget, would bring that number at the end of the year.

County administrative staff has proposed as part of the 2022-23 budget to: convert the part-time DSS employee to full-time; add one juvenile officer for the Sheriff’s Department; hire four telecommunicators to be employed as of January 2023; and add one Assistant EMS Chief.

In his budget message, the county manager attested that if the county chooses to defer capital reserve deposits — it has regularly set aside $450,000 annually — “we will revisit the challenges of pent-up needs the county has struggled with for many years and has not completely resolved, and will further exacerbate our cash flow challenges moving forward.”

The county is projecting an increase of sales tax revenue of just $1 million.

“As we consider the proposed budget for FY 22‐23, we have a revenue shortage,” Causey stated. “We need to increase revenue by approximately $2,500,000. We do not believe that this can be done by only reductions/deferments in operations. The only other real option is to redefine county government and the services that are provided. If the board chooses to redefine government by reducing services, it will be challenging to accomplish without closely reviewing the larger departments/groups receiving significant tax support.”

He highlighted many of those departments whose budgets are growing, notably the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, whose budget is again proposed to increase.

According to Causey, the total budget for the Sheriff’s Department including the Detention Center is $14,392,653. The combined proposed expenditures for the department have increased $894,333 over the last year. “Last year, we reported that their total expenditures had increased 62% over the last 10 years,” Causey stated in his budget message.

It is set to grow by another 6.2% if the proposed budget is approved.

“We understand that everyone prefers not to have a tax increase,” the county manager said. “The general fund will likely reflect a decline this year because of needed additional expenditures that were approved during the budget year. We also recognize that inflation and supply chain issues will continue to have an impact that cannot be completely and accurately estimated. Therefore, we sincerely and professionally believe that the proposed 5‐cent tax increase is the appropriate action for the long‐term fiscal health of Sampson County and our many important programs and partners.”

Causey noted that 20 cents attributed to the county’s debt obligations causes the tax rate to be as high as it is.

“You can derive a budget that does not include a tax increase,” Causey offered. “This will likely entail deferring some expenditures and drawing further from the general fund. This is not recommended if we seek to avoid history repeating itself. If you get by this year without a tax increase, it is unlikely that you can get by next year without one.”

The proposed 2022-23 budget is available at sampsonnc.com.

