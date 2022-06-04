Greetings readers! Wow the sun is out today! We are having so much fun here at Garland Senior Center and are looking forward to everything that’s to come.

Keep an eye on this article for the specific date of Carolina Footcare’s next visit. They haven’t let us know the date, but it will be this month — June. Keep an eye on it because it’ll be in here soon. If you haven’t had a chance to sign up for our computer classes, there’s still time. Call today and get enrolled because Mr. Royal from Sampson Community College is working on a surprise for us and getting another program started soon. Keep an eye on this article for more information or give me a call.

Hurricane season is coming! Beware of scammers calling your phone! People will do just about anything for money and these days are no different. Y’all be mindful of these scams going around and let’s don’t be taken advantage of. With rising temperatures comes the threat of dehydration and heat exhaustion. Let’s stay cool and drink plenty of water. Try choosing room temp water instead of ice-cold water when it’s hot. Y’all, know we sweat so much more when we drink ice-cold water in this heat. Let’s plan to do our outside work early in the morning and late of a evening.

June the 30th will be our Beach party/Fourth of July Bash! Y’all bring your flip flops and capris, whoa don’t put on your bathing suits! Come out and enjoy some beach music and small wading pools to dip our feet in. Let’s enjoy the day and beat the heat by having some summer fun!

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McKoy Family as we mourn the loss of our beloved friend, and center volunteer, Darlene McKoy. Darlene has gone to go be with the Lord, but she will not be forgotten. We love you and miss you and will see you again someday. We lost a dear friend but Heaven gained an angel.

Isaiah 40 — “They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”

Psalms 56:8 — “Tears are prayers too. They travel to God when we can’t speak.”

In closing, let us LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.