Fire officials observe ‘Smoke Alarm Saturday’

In preparation for “Smoke Alarm Saturday,” the Clinton Fire Department partnered with Lowe’s to receive a large donation of smoke detectors that they’ll supply to homes during the event.

Thanks to this partnership, Clinton Fire received a donation of 120 smoke detectors from Lowe’s which the department can now distribute to Clinton City residents and surrounding areas. Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette was an instrumental part in making the donation happen.

“They had the opportunity after myself, Chief Lovette, brought to them a need for smoke detectors in the Clinton City and the Clinton Rural Fire Protection District,” Lovette said. “I have the desire to make every home as safe as possible. With that in mind, I worked an agreement with Lowe’s which resulted in Lowe’s providing us 120 smoke detectors. They were gifted to Clinton Fire not only for the City of Clinton but the surrounding areas.”

Smoke Alarm Saturday is slated for this coming Saturday, June 4, and will be an all-day affair. It is an annual one-day, statewide smoke alarm canvassing event designed to bring awareness of the need to have working smoke alarms in homes.

Fire departments across the state will participate in Smoke Alarm by going door-to-door to check homes and install new smoke alarms when necessary. A majority of the smoke alarms being distributed this week will come from Smoke Alarm Canvassing Grants.

Lovette credited Lowe’s of Clinton for their generosity as it was their idea to gift the department 120 alarms.

“We were in negotiation with Lowe’s for several weeks but they agreed to partner with us in just a couple of days after I presented it to them,” he said. “After they agreed to it they told us they’d be glad to gift us 120 smoke detectors. I didn’t ask for a number, they come up voluntarily and said ‘how about if we give you 120 and I said ‘how about okay.’”

According to reports from the U.S. Fire Administration, 1,091 civilian home fire fatalities have already taken place in 2022. Lovette also noted that approximately 20 or more of those deaths, from ones reported in North Carolina, were due to lack of working smoke detectors.

In 2021, North Carolina had 133 fire deaths reported with only three out of every five homes having working smoke alarms. Most fire fatalities happen between the months of January through May, with 71% being over the age of 50.

“You’d be surprised by the number of people that don’t have a working smoke detector,” Lovette said. “People will take them off the wall or people will take the batteries out of them because they were chirping for three months. For one reason or another, people will get annoyed with it. So again, you’d be surprised at the number of houses lacking them.”

“In my eyes it’s one of the most important things,” he continued. “We had a fire in February, we pulled up and I was riding behind the engine at three o’clock in the morning. I could hear the smoke alarm going off inside as the residence is burning. I look at the homeowner and asked was everybody out and, yes, everybody’s was out. He was awakened by that smoke detector chirping — it saves lives.”

With that sentiment Lovette left with thoughts on his gratefulness to Lowe’s and their partnership, which will help achieve both their goals of saving lives.

“Lowe’s was presented with a need in the community and they stepped up and met that community need so I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “Their intention, as well as my intention and Clinton Fire’s attention, is to go back to making every home we can just a little bit safer. That’s what we’re trying to do and that is our job — our primary goal is life safety.”

“Fortunately, I was backed by City Council as well and their proclamation for Smoke Detector Saturday,” he added. “They supported me, they supported what we were doing and all of this is just incredible.”

As the number of fire deaths rises in North Carolina, Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey has also organized a team of firefighters and volunteers to be out in force this weekend to distribute and install free smoke alarms in neighborhoods across the state.

“Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan and cut the chances of dying in a home fire in half, but they have to be in proper working condition in order to save your life,” Causey said. “Our goal is to prevent fire deaths by arming our citizens with the proper knowledge and equipment.”

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey will personally kick off Smoke Alarm Saturday at Greensboro Fire Station 21 at 9 a.m.

To find out more information on how to receive a smoke alarm, contact the Clinton Fire Department at 910-299-4902, visit https://www.cityofclintonnc.com or email Lovette at [email protected]

For more information about smoke alarms and fire safety, visit the Office of State Fire Marshal’s website at www.ncosfm.gov.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.