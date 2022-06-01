Arrests/citations

• May 24 — Devone Felton Jr., 41, of 211 Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 22.

• May 25 — Emari Logan, 18, of 5801 Mcdougal Drive, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is June 13.

• May 25 — Sheila Kay Strickland Jordan, 54, of 260 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 13.

• May 27 — Empris Rashe Murphy, 31, of 407 Sampson St., Apt. B, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 19.

• May 27 — Anthony Brent Smith, 37, of 407 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 8.

• May 28 — Donnie Blue, 62, of 512 Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 15.

• May 29 — Clark Carl Kephart, 65, of 115 Kerr St., Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is July 13.

• May 30 — Gary Tyshon Devon Ashley, 28, of 312 Pond View Lane, Wallace, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500; court date is June 10.

• May 30 — Matthew Justin Moore, 28, of 2120 San Lucas St., Apt. 303, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, domestic criminal trespass and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is June 10.

•

•

•

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.