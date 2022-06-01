Names called, flowers laid during touching tribute

Sampson County Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles hands out leftover flowers for those in attendance who wished to lay their own for a lost loved one.

These fine men had the honor of letting loose the shots as part of the firing squad at the Memorial Day service.

Local veterans laid flowers for each and every soldier who was named during the Calling of Names at Monday’s Memorial Day service at Sampson County Veterans Park in Clinton.

These veterans laid flowers for each and every soldier who was named during the Calling of Names.

It was a beautiful day with clear skies as members from throughout the community gathered at Sampson County Veterans Park in Clinton Monday to celebrate Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is normally observed on the last Monday in May,” Sampson County Veterans Council President, William Deaver, said during the welcome. “Most important is that it’s a special day of remembrance of all of our brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice since the Civil War to our current wars and conflicts. I am honored to stand before you on this special day to welcome you to our Annual Memorial Day ceremony.”

While Memorial Day is already special, this year’s event held extra significance for Sampson County residents as it marked a return to the in-person ceremonies the county has long observed. The crowd was in full force and veterans were fully dressed to match the occasion, even in blistering heat.

It was a lovely service complete with flag bearers, Calling of Names, the laying of the wreath, a firing squad and the playing of Taps. Boy Scout Troop 133 was also in attendance helping out veterans during the program. Refreshments were even provided after the event thanks to the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion posts.

A highlight from the service came from keynote speaker and retired Navy dentist, Dr. Theodore B. Thomas, III. While his speech consisted of the history and importance of Memorial Day, it was a story he’d tell that captured its true meaning. It was a story that involved the significance of the poppy for veterans.

“Some of you may know the history, but the poppy was made famous by Col. John McCrae who wrote the poem ‘In Flanders Fields,’” he said. “Afterwards, the poppy flower got its recognition, but actually it’s not a flower, it’s a weed. During the Napoleonic Wars and also during World War I, many battles occurred throughout France and when the battlefield was empty, there was nothing but a barren field and in that barren field, nothing was predicted to grow. However, in that field, there was this one poppy that started sprouting up all around the areas.”

“When we look at a poppy, we know that it has a meaning,” Thomas said. “We know that the poppy is red and most have four leaves on them so what I want to do is take each one of those four petals and tell you what remembrance we could do.”

He’d continue his story of the poppy by bridging the gap between those four petals and how each represents Memorial Day.

“If you look at the first pedal of the poppy, it represents death,” he said. “We know that no matter what war there is there’s always going to be death. Nobody goes out to die, but when soldiers go out, they know that there may be somebody who may not return.”

“But, then when you look at the next petal on the poppy, we think about consolation,” Thomas continued. “We have to console those individuals because everybody knows somebody who did come back. Everybody knows somebody who went to war, and was unable to come back. We all know those families went through hard times. It could’ve been anyone you know in the Armed Forces that didn’t return so we have to get together and console those individuals who’ve lost loved ones.”

“When you look at the third petal, it represents remembrance. Those people, soldiers and those individuals who died in the Armed Forces so that we could be sitting here today, we’re not supposed to forget them. When we lay the wreath, it is in remembrance of those who died so we could be free.”

“That fourth petal on that poppy represents resilience,” he said. “We are a country who is strong, no matter what we go through, we bond together. Yes, we have difficulties, but we are still a country who is strong. We are bonded together, will stick together no matter how much our differences because we still believe in America. We are strong just like the poppy, we’re resilient and Americans never give up.”

